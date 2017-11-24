Business community expresses concerns over police leadership post-MariaDominica News Online - Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 9:09 AM
The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) has expressed concerns over what it said is the failure of the leadership of the security apparatus in Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
It has even called for a review of the way the Police Commissioner is appointed.
For days after Hurricane Maria, there was widespread looting in Dominica and some people have said there was an actual breakdown in law and order.
Member of the DBF and President of the Dominica Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD) Anthony Leblanc said at a meeting of the organization, concerns were expressed over the leadership of the police force after the hurricane.
“At our 7th November 2017 meeting, many persons expressed concerns about the failure of the leadership of the security apparatus of the state,” he said.
He suggested that the way the Police Commissioner is appointed be reviewed.
“It is also instructed to review the way the Police Commissioner is appointed with the view to ensure that the holder can meet the demands of such critical office in times of crisis,” he stated.
He said it is essential that the confidence in the security apparatus of the state is restored.
Leblanc called for a critical review of the security apparatus of the state in the “breakdown in law and order and the looting, burglary, and vandalism which took place immediately after the storm …”
He said this should be done with a view to restoring business confidence and activity.
He noted that the review should include a judiciary inquiry into the breakdown in security and examining the type of criminal activities which ensued after the hurricane.
He said it should also include “a short amnesty for persons who wish to return stolen goods” after they were found with stolen, looted goods and they have been prosecuted.
Leblanc suggested some form of compensation for businesses affected by the looting, to help them recover and help in planning and continued economic activities and “concessionary financing of five percent interest for five years under the CBI or other programs to allow the affected businesses to restock or restore their businesses.”
Executive Director of the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF), Achille Joseph, has also called for an inquiry into what he described as the “impotency of the security forces in Dominica” in the days following Hurricane Maria.
Finally you all open your mouth! One word of advice, going forward stop bowing to Skerrit and the way he governs this island. All you see where it all got us. Time is running out.
for real now you talking, for years before Maria your organisation mute NOW that your pockets have been affected its crying time. You just talking now don’t worry Dr Punjab will render you mute again when he hear what you saying in the public arena. You people are so dam predictable.
I am disgusted, ashamed and in disbelief that our main and principle security organization the police were not visible at the dawn of the day of the hurricane not to be on the streets, in particular the City of Roseau to protect businesses that offer many jobs and employment to Dominicans. The UWP held a peaceful public meetig in the city of Roseau and almost the entire police force were out there to look out for the UWP, to this day we are not sure why. In the meantime the police our principle security again faux pais by positioning themselves only at the periphery of the UWP`s meeting and abandoned the rest of the commercial and business sectors of the city. There is something very troubling in the way our police force operates. Appears all security is directed to Skerrit and his political holligans and not in the interest of Dominica, Domincans and our business sectors, the heart and core of financial and employment in Dominica. Someone must be given their matching orders.