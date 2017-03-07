Businessman concerned after malicious destruction of his propertyDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at 3:33 PM
The owner of Caribbean Concrete Limited, Chris Walters is expressing concern over what he described as a malicious act against him after his backhoe was destroyed by fire in Corona.
The exact time the machine was burnt is unknown but he told Dominica News Online (DNO) that at about 6:30 am on Tuesday, he received some disturbing news from a friend that the backhoe was discovered destroyed by fire.
He said it was being used for the past four months on the Belles-Sylvania Water project for Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO).
Walters, who has already reported the matter to the police, said he strongly believes that it is a malicious act.
“I believe the machine could not be burnt by itself, we used it yesterday to do our work on the water project in Corona,” he said. “It is a diesel-powered machine, there was no electrical problem and nothing was wrong with the machine yesterday. The machine was working fine … in that area it is so cold it would be difficult for a spark to happen and burn the machine.”
Walters said the backhoe costs $108,000 and its destruction is a loss for the company.
“That’s a bad thing, people cannot be so malicious in their minds,” he stated.
He is presently picking up the loss.
“Life continues,” the businessman stated.
Investigations are ongoing into the matter.
Walters also mentioned that on February 3rd, 2017 someone tried to enter his company’s concrete plant in Canefield.
22 Comments
call on supremo !!! many more will be bought from the stash!!
Hope you not in no hanky panky thing some people a evil like that i cant get u i will hurt u else where thats a real dirty to do someone like that and i hope they catch that person
Hire Platinum!
but DNO, you guys also didnt see a burnt car in the same area as the backhoe? It wasn’t lit on the same time but this is an epidemic. I’m only surprised that only now this has been making news. I would estimate over 20+ vehicle have been burnt on the roadside particular along the east coast roads in the past yr alone. And I know its intentional becuz I drive these roads alot and the afternoon I see the vehicle broke down on the side of the road, and the next morning its burnt. Could be insurance scamming- i dunno but since no one never cried about them what else should one think.
As i said I’m only surprised only now this is making news. Its like a bi-weekly occurrence.
Mr Chris Walters, please tell us who is the beneficial owner of Caribbean Concrete Ltd. Please stop your nonsense about my property.Don’t pull a Bubbles on us there man! LOL
Smdh, I hope is not that that really happen there… Either terribly sorry for your loss sir
Pure evil. Smh.
My Brother,let,s not jump to conclusion as to say its a malicious act,fires are unpredictable, people are asleep while their house burns using it yesterday does not warrant it could not burn down day after.If there are forensic investigators let them come to that conclusion,please clear your conscience,you will feel a lot better than to think of someone trying to harm you.There are fires in cold countries.Sorry for your loss.
What You groughing ME for?
I wonder what would be the motive ?
It appears that the culprit was against the refurbishing of the water supply in the area, why do some people have so much vendater towards another?
What is our country coming too? Why is there so much violence against innocent, hardworking businesses that are creating gainful employment for citizens. It is a sad day in Dominica when a person/s can be walking around with so much envy, jealousy, hate and wickedness in their hearts, that they would take such violent actions against the property of a hardworking and industrious business man. Mr. Walter stay strong in your endeavors, God has a way of resolving all situations, continue to work hard for the development of your country. As long as there is life, there is so much more to come.
In spite of what suspicions people may have or that one guy seem to be conviniently getting all the contracts I dont support this this kind of sabotage cause tomorrow it could be somebody else’s property getting sabotage just because of allegations true or false.
Pray dont let that hold u.down what goes around comes around god in control
wowww this is not nice!!!
Sorry sir! Even more sorry if this was a malicious act! Such acts must be condemned.
All the best.
Skerrit drop a passport on that for me please. Irie Scin, Doe Dig!! Problem Fixed.
dey will try and try and try…..but we shall always prevail! like beetles to a lamp…we will overcome as always….Dominicans have adopted a sickening reality of greed and jealousy and envy and instead of not coveting the neighbours wife..they basically killing the neighbour…..its sad…..be it politics…whatever it is..it is a fact that this man works 24/7…….why do this…..
BUT did he die?noooooo…..5 more will be purchased and life will go on……sack way pendi…..
For a person to work twice, and sometimes three times as hard to get their businesses started up, and for a wassy vagabond to find he just destroying something he didn’t buy… Jah help allu wicked fellas boy.
Such vindictive acts should never be condoned. I’m appealing to anyone with any information to report it to the police.
Don’t worry Chris. There’s always CBI?
Who cares.