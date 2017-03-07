The owner of Caribbean Concrete Limited, Chris Walters is expressing concern over what he described as a malicious act against him after his backhoe was destroyed by fire in Corona.

The exact time the machine was burnt is unknown but he told Dominica News Online (DNO) that at about 6:30 am on Tuesday, he received some disturbing news from a friend that the backhoe was discovered destroyed by fire.

He said it was being used for the past four months on the Belles-Sylvania Water project for Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO).

Walters, who has already reported the matter to the police, said he strongly believes that it is a malicious act.

“I believe the machine could not be burnt by itself, we used it yesterday to do our work on the water project in Corona,” he said. “It is a diesel-powered machine, there was no electrical problem and nothing was wrong with the machine yesterday. The machine was working fine … in that area it is so cold it would be difficult for a spark to happen and burn the machine.”

Walters said the backhoe costs $108,000 and its destruction is a loss for the company.

“That’s a bad thing, people cannot be so malicious in their minds,” he stated.

He is presently picking up the loss.

“Life continues,” the businessman stated.

Investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Walters also mentioned that on February 3rd, 2017 someone tried to enter his company’s concrete plant in Canefield.