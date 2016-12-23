Businesswoman and wife of the Prime Minister, Melissa Poppone-Skerrit, has announced plans to implement a new School Feeding Program in January 2017.

Speaking at a party hosted for children on Thursday evening, she stated that she was appalled to find that students were being kept at home because their parents lacked the funds to provide them with snacks.

“To me, in this day and age for a child to be denied an education because of a basic necessity like food, I thought something had to be done,” she expressed.

Poponne-Skerrit said that the new program will provide healthy snacks for students in need. She specified that the food will be prepared by a local restaurant, and distributed to students by school officials.

“As of January, I will be implementing the school feeding program,” she said. “It is not the typical school feeding program. Most of the other programs that you’ve heard about, the food has been cooked, it’s a hefty meal, it’s cooked in the school, and given to the child. It’s not that. It is a case where I have selected a restaurant, in Roseau, who will be making delicious but healthy snacks for your children, and it will be delivered to their school, and the principal or the teacher will give it to your child.”

Pancakes, chocolate milk, local juice, sandwiches, and hot dogs were named among the snacks which will be prepared under the program.

Skerrit-Poponne will also launch her foundation in the new year.