Roseau, Dominica – July 14th, 2017 – Thousands in cash and prizes to be won over the next six weeks as Flow brings the best deals to customers in the most amazing summer campaign.

The campaign dubbed ‘Watch Out Summer’ will give Flow customers an opportunity to win awesome prizes all summer long. These will include weekly cash prizes, data and combo plans, international minutes, free credit, Flow services and more.



There are many ways customers can qualify to win in the ‘Watch Out Summer’ campaign. Customers qualify by topping-up their prepaid mobile phones in the value of $25 and over at any location that Flow topup is sold. In addition, customers who activate a 7-day or higher data or combo plan during the promotional period will be in the draw to win. New post-paid sign-ups and customers who pay their bills in full and on time also qualify.

Customers of the recently Flow-acquired-Marpin-2K4, also have a chance to win cash prizes weekly during the summer campaign. Marpin 2K4 customers enter the draw by zeroing their bill balance or by signing-up for any of the services provided by the cable TV and internet service provider.

The ‘Watch Out Summer’ campaign will be launched today at the Flow flagship store with a live radio broadcast on Kairi FM, Q95FM and Vibes Radio from 3 – 4pm. The launch will also be carried LIVE on Marpin 2K4 – Channel 5 during that period. Entertainment will be provided by Flow Ambassador Major Mystic, and the Signal Band Combo until 6pm.

Customers are invited to visit the store during today’s launch activity to take advantage of the amazing summer offers and to get a chance to win prizes. The flagship store will remain open until 6pm this evening.