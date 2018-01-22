Cab Sec gives details of gov’t ‘special employment program’ after MariaDominica News Online - Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 12:35 PM
Cabinet Secretary, Steve Ferrol, has provided more information on what he described as a “special employment program” in the wake of Hurricane Maria initiated by the government and announced by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, last week.
Ferrol said the program targets “personal job holders made redundant, displaced or otherwise out of a job as a result of Hurricane Maria” and will be for both the public and private sectors.
Last week Skerrit announced that 1,100 jobs will be created by the program to assist those affected by the devastating category five hurricane that ravaged the island in September 2017.
Ferrol explained on Monday morning that special supervision of the program “will remain under the portfolio of the Prime Minister and it will be administered through the cabinet secretary and under the general supervision of the Secretary to the Cabinet.”
He said the program is transitional, will be operated for a period of six months in the first instance and is expected to be up and running on March 1.
“The program itself should explore all job opportunities within the public sector and the private sector including opportunities within the firms and agencies that may have made the very persons redundant purely based on its inability to pay,” Ferrol stated. “Every effort will be made to refer all applicants who fall outside the scope of this program to other available government-provided opportunities.”
He noted that initial staffing will be for public officers who will be reassigned and allocated within the program.
Ferrol added that the program will first develop and update a listing of all redundancies and layoffs of workers as a result of the impact of Maria on businesses and agencies. It will research all possible jobs available and keep under review the listing of the job opportunities.
“In the private sector, the special focus will be on opportunities available on the companies and agencies from which the people were made redundant where the only reason is based on the company’s or agency’s ability to pay, where opportunities are available but at a future date, the job placement can be of a temporary nature up until the availability of the new positions,” he explained. “Focus will be placed on job openings as a result of new investments and expansion in existing businesses.”
He said in the public sector priority will be given to programs mainly involved in rebuilding after the storm.
“Some of the projects in key sectors such as housing, renovation and reconstruction, resilient agriculture, tourism, commerce, small business, social services, shelter management, clean up and infrastructural works, all will create opportunities for new jobs, new placements, though many may be of a temporary nature,” Ferrol pointed out. “Government may also have opportunities through projects sponsored by donor agencies and many have had the opportunities to work with donor agencies as we compliment some of government’s existing program. And these too will provide avenues for opening.”
He noted that those with creative self-employment ideas who come to the program will be referred to the “small business and other government programs.”
Ferrol pointed out that the enrollment process is simple with applicants making available evidence of redundancy “where that is possible.”
“Some people may have letters – the nature of the letters might help us decide whether there is potential for rehiring at the same firm depending on the drafting and nature of the redundancy letter,” he remarked. “Some may even have WhatsApp messages. I understand some people were dismissed through WhatsApp messages. So any evidence you have that may assist the officers, assisting with the enrollment would be appreciated.”
He said evidence of skill and qualification will be needed for placement in the best possible job although the job may not be equivalent to what was held before.
“If there is a confirmation of possible continued power, that would be appreciated as this will help us to contact the previous job provider or agency or company to discuss displacement,” Ferrol stated, adding that information provided by applicants must be accurate as best as possible.
He said an office for the program is expected to be located in the Financial Center and a telephone number and more information will be made available in the next couple of days.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Folks, if you read this so-called special employment program, it’s simply a joke. Keep in mind, “He noted that initial staffing will be for public officers who will be reassigned and allocated within the program.” For the private sector he said, “In the private sector, the special focus will be on opportunities available on the companies and agencies from which the people were made redundant where the ONLY reason is based on the company’s or agency’s ability to pay.” My people! this is NOT job creation when you’re only reassigning public officers and trying to see if companies will basically rehire existing employees. Nothing is being said to address the 26% unprecedented high unemployment rate that this incompetent administration created during the past 14 years in power.
The first two comments appearing here reflect the negative frame of mind of so many of the readers who take the trouble to respond! I am certain that other naysayers will have their fingers busy offering all sorts of negative comments on an initiative which will address concerns of hundreds of citizens who have been let jobless in the wake of Maria.
I say to PM Skerrit and his cabinet colleagues : “great initiative, and thank God that funds generated by the CBI program have made it possible “!
Hurricanw Maria is not tbe cause of Dominica joblessness. All it has done is exposed and magnified bad policy that exist and made worst by a knee jerk reaction. I am critical of our government while offering alternative because for 14 years we have done nothing to encourage sustainable job growth now we have a passport selling scheme paying for a job creation scheme. The devil is in the details. This is NEP on drugs. An old recycled plan call Somthing else. If crude oil in Venezuela hit rock bottom crippling the country don’t you think lile every other commodity passports will devalue and worth nothing? My question is then what? Crap is crap no matter where and from whom it originated. If you consider this a great initiative and you settle for less then so be it. 40 years we have been independent and this is what we have been reduced to. Selling passports. Shame on Dominica.
Patch work. Expensive patch work also. The real goal and purpose will be actualized in the end. What that is, well you all will have to just wait and see.
it would be nice to pay those from the NEP program who were displaced after Maria and never got paid.
Dear DNO
Please publish Sunday’s sermon from Monsignor Jni-Lewus, as this is the only credible release from Dominica.
Thanks
ADMIN: We publish it whenever it is available.
Ferrol explained on Monday morning that special supervision of the program “will remain under the portfolio of the Prime Minister and it will be administered through the cabinet secretary and under the general supervision of the Secretary to the Cabinet.”
This is nothing more than the same old …. and propaganda we have gotten accustomed to. Same players, same team, same venue, same umpires so expect the same old corrupt result that has failed us for 18 years now.
Skerrit said he going to create 1100 new jobs but according to Ferrol “the program targets “personal job holders made redundant, displaced or otherwise out of a job as a result of Hurricane Maria”. So what about the thousands that did not have a job before Maria and this time they have nothing to turn to? More Red Clinic or more misery? Those made redundant by Maria had a job and most likely were able to pay some bills and some received a package with their redundancy. But what about those that had nothing to?
In times of crisis a country needs steady honest men and women who will accept thier shortcomings and change for the better. Overnight schemes to give the impression that there are new jobs created by government will lead to ome thing. Pressure on public purse. Which private sector in thier right mind will allow gov to dictate to them when to hire when that should be determined based on profits and growth. We have a port that is beyond capacity and the gov cannot find an alternative to get goods in and out faster. What are they doing to ensure Ross returns? The longer the critical infrastructure stays inadequate the more businesses are going to cripple. I pray we do not get another storm that bad in under 10 years for the Dominica sake. Government jobs are a cost of operating the country. With lethargic tax revenue and unattractive investment climate CBI will have to chage to PS ( passport Selling). Gov will finally have agri boom on Passpot farm. Ferrol why you enable such nonsense?