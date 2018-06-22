Cabinet Secretary, Steve Ferrol has said there is a need for an overhaul and a refocus of the public service.

He made that statement while addressing the official launching ceremony of Public Service Day 2018 held at the St Alphonsus Parish Hall in Goodwill on Friday.

“One major challenge remains, this new vision of building back better in every sector already require a new public service governance and administrative structure,” he said. “In this regard we are a bit behind. We have seen the capacity constraint and the limitation of our existing processes and know that we need an overhaul and refocused public service and we need it now.”

He added, “A public service that recognizes its capacity constraints and quickly identifies the specific skill set required. A public service that can quickly determine the exact link between the minimum adjustments required within the system and those areas that will require outside help. A public service that is prepared for massive transfer of skill set, new operating procedures that are now available and must be retained if we are to build back better and maintain Dominica and the first climate resilient nation once we get there.”

According to Ferrol it is the responsibility of the public service to develop its own sectoral plans and structures towards making this a reality.

“We need to bring all of government to all of the people through a more aggressive, flexible and effective system of service delivery,” he said. “We must deliver for the future of the public service depends on it.”

Furthermore, he mentioned that a resilient public officer is one who can take the best possible care of himself, secure the needs of his immediate family, make the best possible contribution to his community and at the same time deliver the best possible service to the public.

“By extension, the public service, a resilient public service is, therefore, one where the systems, the processes and institutions can provide regardless of the challenges the best possible environment where every resident, like the resilient public officer can live healthy, more comfortable and sustainable lives,” Ferrol explained.

Meantime, Chief Personel Officer (Ag) Cecillia Carr said public officers must examine how best they can satisfy customers and respond to their needs.

She said also in building resilience transformation is a key component.

“We will be expected to approach our challenges of service delivery and methods in a profound and radical change, a change process…and take it to an entirely different level of effectiveness,” she stated. “Transformation for us cannot be a turnaround, it must be a change of character and consideration.”

Public Service Day will be observed on June 23rd 2018 under the theme: “Building a Resilient Public Service.”

Public Service Day 2018 list of Activities

-Official Launching ceremony

Friday,June 22, 2018

-Eat Fish Entertainment Nights

Every last Friday of the Month commencing in June 2018

-T-Shirt Days

Every last Friday of the Month commencing in June 2018

-Weekend Excursion

August Monday Weekend 2018

-Sports Day

Friday, August 31, 2018

-Ecumenical Service

Monday, December 3, 2018

-Awards and Recognition Ceremony

Friday, December 7, 2018

-Outreach Project

(Renovation of Portsmouth Home for the Aged)

December 2018