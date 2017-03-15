Live Up Caribbean Media Alliance Executive Director, Dr. Allyson Leacock, has urged all Caribbean leaders to place people before politics in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

As the Caribbean prepares for the 10th Regional Testing Day in June, Leacock stated on Tuesday that with the HIV/AIDS cases made to the government and considering the shrinking of external funds, “there is a need to top it up.”

She that the governments are “facing the harsh realities” today and they must put people before politics.

“It means that they have to move past whether or not they lose a vote, and recognize that they could lose a generation, the most productive sector of their society, to an epidemic that is evidently and eminently preventable,” she said.

She advised that the prevention efforts needs to be “scaled up,” the foot soldiers on the grounds need to be supported, and the government needs to lead through action and not simply words.

“It is something (HIV/AIDS) we can eliminate. Therefore it has to have multi-sectoral approach. It is not only for the National HIV program to do it, but a lot of the social services have to be strengthened,” she said.