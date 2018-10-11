Today, October 11, 2018, is International Day of the Girl Child and the Director of Lifeline Ministries Tina Alexander is using the observance to strengthen calls to raise the age of consent to 18 years.

The age of consent in Dominica is 16 years but Alexander said men are still not respecting the age of consent.

“Someone under the age of 18 is not allowed to drink, to drive, to vote and to have medical treatment and in my view is also not ready to choose a sexual partner,” Alexander told Dominica News Online

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the challenges girls face, and promotes girls’ empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights.

The United Nation said in its report today that adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during their critical formative years, but also as they mature into women.

The theme for this year’s observance is “With Her: A Skilled Girl Force”.