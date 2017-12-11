Call made for action on construction in disaster prone areasDominica News Online - Monday, December 11th, 2017 at 12:07 PM
President of the Dominica Association of Architects, Claude Lauture, has called on the government and the Planning Division to prevent construction in areas that are prone to disasters.
He said Dominica is vulnerable to multiple disasters such as hurricane, earthquakes, and landslides, among others, and there is construction in areas such as hillsides, close to precipes and flood zones.
He gave the example of what happened in Checkhall Valley.
“The river was dredged because of what happened with (Tropical Storm) Erika and with (Hurricane) Maria the river got back to where it was before Erika, and even more, and destroyed more houses in that community,” he stated last week.
He said some concrete retaining walls were built but they all fell because of the power of the water and the river wanted to take back its bed.
“So, therefore, Planning Division should make sure that no buildings should be allowed to be built in such zones because it is high risk as it can destroy a lot of lives,” he said.
2 Comments
The problem at Checkhall, is a direct result of the blunder that was made years ago at Antrim.
The spoil that was dumped alongside the road from Red Gully has blocked the underground water courses thus causing the land to slide into the river. A dam is created and hence a wall of water hits Checkhall.
At the end of the day is the folly of man rather than location.
Very good starting point for a climate change resilient Dominica!