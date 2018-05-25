As the Rastafarian community in Dominica and others in the public observe African Liberation Day today, member of the House of Nyahbinghi Ras Bernard Imani Shaw has called on Dominicans to recognize themselves as being of African descent.

Shaw said that some people are reluctant in identifying themselves as descendants of Africans.

“I think we need the mental strength to tell ourselves, yes we are that we still have a reluctance to say we are Africans,” he said. “We have to recognize that we are African descendants.”

According to Shaw, African Liberation Day is not “a Rasta thing”.

“African Liberation is a black people thing,” he remarked. “And actually it is the governments of the black nations which are the ones who are supposed to be moving the African liberation philosophy.”

Shaw continued, “They are the ones who are supposed to lead the way, so they must always see themselves as being involved as the leaders of the nation today, that they could link with the leaders of Africa.”

Members of the House of Nyahbinghi will hold its yearly march from Roseau to the Harlem Plaza, chanting sounds and beating drums as part of the celebration.

This will be followed by a rally at the Harlem Plaza beginning from 4:30 pm.