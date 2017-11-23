Call made for inquiry into “impotency” of the police after MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 at 2:37 PM
Executive Director of the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF), Achille Joseph, has called for an inquiry into what he described as the “impotency of the security forces in Dominica” in the days following Hurricane Maria.
He said at a press conference on Thursday that police officers stood by while the private sector was “raped” and is heaping the blame on the police brass.
“We need an inquiry,” he stated.
According to Joseph, the matter was tabled in a meeting between the private sector and Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit “and he did not accept it.”
“The private sector needs an inquiry into why the police did not secure the investments of the people of this country and basically stood by while civilians and others raped the private sector,” he stated. “We need to know what happened and I am not blaming the individual police officers who may not have acted, I am blaming the brass, the leadership of the police force, probably to even go further, probably even to the extent of the head of government in this country.”
Joseph said he stood by on the Friday after Maria and witnessed four tons of refined sugar being looted from Josephine Gabriel and Company.
“I made several calls and attempt to get the police down to Canefield and they refused,” he alleged.
He went on to say he saw police officers looting sugar at the site.
“I actually had to call on a particular police officer who was looting sugar and spoke to him,” Joseph remarked.
He stated there is a direct correlation between security and business confidence.
“Where there is more security, there is greater business confidence,” he noted. “When there is lesser security, there is lesser business confidence. Ladies and gentlemen if you cannot secure business confidence and also domestic homes, our country is going to be in for a very, very rough time.”
At a press conference a few weeks ago, Deputy Police Chief Davidson Valerie, said the police did their best in the circumstances following the storm.
He said at the earliest opportunity after the hurricane, police officers were deployed in the streets of Roseau to ensure security.
“We saw a large number of persons, rather than coming together to maintain order… were engaged in rampant looting in the city,” Valerie stated. “The police had made all necessary efforts. Many of those persons were arrested but yet areas, where the police were unable to reach, were taken advantage of, businesses were taken advantage of.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
“The police had made all necessary efforts. Many of those persons were arrested but yet areas, where the police were unable to reach, were taken advantage of, businesses were taken advantage of.”Achille Joseph).
Achille, boy there is no point of me reminding you that I am no fan of yours, although I believe we cross path before in person; I might be wrong. Mind you his has nothing to do with; as they like to say hatred in our country. I anything it might be a personality clash, which derived from you idea that Sunday’s should become a regular work at home which I detested!
I do not understand how you are suggesting the police force be investigated public sector, and then claim the police made all necessary efforts. To me right there you are speaking on both sides of your mouth. If indeed you are able to identify a police you saw stealing, and call it stealing rather than looting, you should not rest until he is fired from the force, rather than condemn them all!
The right thing you should have done was tell de chief and let them go to his home and get de sugar, then , only then , you would have respect for your self . i suspeck you have from de same sugar at your home .
After hurricane David a certain rank officer who was supposed to be in charge of junior officers guarding a wharehouse, did wrong , de next morning we were following a trail of paint leaving de wharehouse in CID jeep. de paint lead us to de Sgt home where his car was parked . some tins of paint were still in the boot of his car with one opened and leaking through a hole in his boot . His … was in the jeep and straight to de Chief office
the rest is history .
Joseph
shut your damn mout
you dow have no balls as you pretending to .
where de report , complaint , statement to de Chief .
you called upon officer STEALING and de Commissioner dunno .
Is man like you dat deserve to get sue when you go in public and make claim .
Looting is stealing and if you dow tiff yourself then you would visit de Chief office , if not he should have you for making such statement to discredit de entire force .
there are bad elements in this here force to be weeded out, but man like you fraid your shadow .
SO SHUT UP .
Dear Sir
When a system is broken, how do you expect it to function efficiently in the most testing time of times. The police for like the many other institutions in Dominica is not fit for purpose.
I believe it’s time we get serious in this country. Now that we are almost 100% under the mercies of the UN, I suggest a strong letter that details all of these concerns, should be addressed to Skerrit and copied to the UN because too many things went wrong during Maria and some how Skerrit doesn’t want them investigated. Another concern that I have that I believe needs to be investigated is that of the death and burial of that Russian woman that Hon. Collin Mcintyre gave a lot of detailed information on in a video. I don’t even want to talk about the food distribution we hear government ministers had a lot to say on video. It’s time we get serious man. We can’t be so dependent on the UN and we not getting them involved about the issues that affect us here. Enough is enough and if I have to write to the UN I shall do so.
We do not only need an inquiry into the police but also an inquiry into WHO put the top brass of the police where they are at present. That inquiry if conducted totally independent would reveal many many things that are wrong in Dominica and they trace back right to the top of Government. One example amongst others: arrest and interrogation of opposition politicians.
Police themselves we’re looting and stealing and now they want the public to return stolen goods and face charges,so what about the police who are known to have stolen as well.Prior to the hurricane the incompetent chief, dressed in his army fatigues,said that the police were ready willing and able to provide protection yet when the hurricane did strike the bragadocio vanished into thin air just like the police.I fully endorse the call for an inquiry,also the private sector should set up and fund it’s own inquiry into this shameful episode to ensure it never happens again.The prime minister will defend the chief of police because it’s a reflection on him and the Minister of national security. I’m hoping that Dominica gets a first class police service out of this fiasco instead of what we had prior to the hurricane.
This is what’s wrong with us Dominicans he is saying he saw police officers looting and he wont mention there names everything is a secret everybody is scared to call this people out , they are like cockroach shine the light on them then they will stop , if people don’t call names and report those crime it will never stop , I heard that there were people of stature out there looting , but no one is talking it is a shame, we have come to this, sorry Dominica will never rise again until we get out of that slave mentality, what is it that we are afraid of ?. everybody is leaving the Island to the foreigner’s , Cabon the chief of police is dead weight bringing us down into a black hole, he need to resign he promise the people he would saturate the city with cops after Maria he did not I need to say no more. He must go. sorry to say the police leadership…
but police were looting… ……supposingly reputable people looted. This looting was an attack on the Country no managed by the law. Terrible.. The authorities know of looters and swept it under the carpet
You should be ashamed of your self Achille Joseph, who in their right mind would have braved this monstrous disaster? the lost of life would have been much greater. “impotency” the word used to describe Dominica’ security apparatus in the midst of mayhem, shows your own true impotency. Trained soldiers desert in the height of battle, Maria, was beyond all known conflicts.
Skerrit is the ultimate head of national security aided by Blackmore, Levi Peter and Valarie. This is shameful and shows utter incompetence in the administration. The same can be said for the customs and port authority management after Maria. I can’t wait to see Carbon and Valerie hit the street for incompetence but even more the Bad-willed guy.
Dominica is indeed a failed state with clueless political appointees running rampant and in the process dragging down the good name of Ma Dominique. But, sa-bon pour nou because just a few months ago we were digging our heads in the sand while praising the Punjabi PM like a reincarnated Jesus. The same business owners that were moo moo have now found their voices because chew-yoe-paytay. We will rise again by the grace of god but Skerro, his cabal, Carbon, Valarie and the Bad-willed idiot MUST go!
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
Thanks, at least you are are standing up for what is right. Bro don’t worry you will be crucified but its time things are done right in this beautiful Dominica. Too many political appointees, square pegs in wrong holes. Lets get it right people, lets reward honest hard work. We are living in an illusive world.
Change is a must
Achille Joseph I applaud your strong stand on this matter.
As this will impact the investment climate and the ability to increase local employment……Inquiry Needed!!
Local organizations and people in Dominica need to speak up, stop being fearful of this GOVT and the Police because this is tied to Dominicans long term survival this country.
Mr. Joseph is absolutely right. I witnessed that also. Boys, and girls with guns in fatigue uniform either standing by or participating in looting. Yet that same police force was on a hunt for the leaders of a phantom coup in Feb. of this year, with members of the parties opposing government harassed and arrested only to be subsequently released without charge.
The focus of our police today is totally wrong. They are not there to protect government leaders only but first an foremost look after the interest of all our citizens, regardless of their political, or another persuasion. I have come to the end of my thither and unless there is a drastic change soon in the way our run I see no future for myself or many other people here, especially our bright young ones. I don’t know where I will go must leave I must, with a very, very heavy heart.
RSS took too long to be deployed. The RSS needs to have a quick reaction force where within 12 hours of a major incident or natural disaster at least 30 SSU/soldiers from different islands could be on the ground. For any island which a disaster or major emergency happens