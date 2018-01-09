Canada warns against traveling to several Caribbean islandsDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at 10:24 AM
It has been months since Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated parts of the Caribbean but the Canadian government is warning its citizens against non-essential travel to several islands including Dominica.
Other islands on the list are the British Virgin Islands, Saint-Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Saint Martin.
The Canadian government is warning its citizens that Dominica suffered significant damage from Hurricane Maria. It said transportation routes, power and telecommunications systems have been affected throughout the island as well as emergency and medical care, and water and food supplies.
For the British Virgin Islands, travelers are warned that both hurricanes caused severe damage to building and infrastructure. It said transportation routes, power and telecommunication systems have been damaged and destroyed. It also said in some areas emergency and medical care, water, and food delivery have been severely affected.
The Canadian government also said buildings, infrastructure and transportation routes have been affected in Saint-Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Saint Martin.
1 Comment
Interesting ……While we have The Tourism Organization under Colin Piper doing the irresponsible thing by marketing the country as ready for tourism in Canada when it is not.
In return the Canadian GOVT is providing accountable and responsible actions by protecting its citizens.