London’s Mail on Sunday newspaper has reported that Commonwealth secretary general, Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, has come under renewed pressure after one of her close allies was stripped of his Antigua and Barbuda knighthood.

Scotland’s ‘dear friend’ Anthony Bailey received the honour in November 2014 in a ceremony attended by the baroness but it was annulled last week due to a “number of irregularities” with the process.

On Saturday night Bailey claimed he was assured by Sir Rodney Williams, the governor-general of Antigua and Barbuda, that the decision to revoke his knighthood “was due to an administrative and legal error on the part of the Antiguan government”.

