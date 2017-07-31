Caribbean baroness comes under fire after action by Antigua-BarbudaDominica News Online - Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 9:14 AM
London’s Mail on Sunday newspaper has reported that Commonwealth secretary general, Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, has come under renewed pressure after one of her close allies was stripped of his Antigua and Barbuda knighthood.
Scotland’s ‘dear friend’ Anthony Bailey received the honour in November 2014 in a ceremony attended by the baroness but it was annulled last week due to a “number of irregularities” with the process.
On Saturday night Bailey claimed he was assured by Sir Rodney Williams, the governor-general of Antigua and Barbuda, that the decision to revoke his knighthood “was due to an administrative and legal error on the part of the Antiguan government”.
7 Comments
How does this realy matter?
This Lady has been a disgrace for us overseas. This is another example of DLP incompetence putting people who are not qualified both mentally and competently to hold a position.
She is not Dominican she is from London
As I have said before this woman is nothing more than an opportunist. She will do whatever it takes to exhault herself. These are the kind of characters our dear leader associate himself with. How can you represent the Commonwealth and tell people go suck salt. That alone is telling of her character.
hmmmm next page please
This is hard to take. Antiguans can do no wrong. Just ask Gaston Browne.
Garcon, that lady can fool Roosevelt Skerrit but not me, She is British when it comes to sitting in the House of Lords but Dominican when she wants a job to run the Commonwealth. And Skerrit giving the church half a million dollars of our money to get a worthless medal. That lady Scotland has made our little country look ridiculous with the help of our P.M. and put it into disrepute. Boy I have to laugh because if I don’t laugh I must cry.