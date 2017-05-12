Caribbean girls under cyber attack, says Belizean First LadyGerard Best - Friday, May 12th, 2017 at 8:50 AM
A cyberbullying victim’s parents are speaking out in Belize against the alarming practice of posting nude photos of young girls online.
The couple sits facing away from the camera as they recount the episode that forever changed their daughter’s life. The father, slowly and in a plaintive voice, says someone accessed the photo from her social media account and reposted it to a public site. With just a few clicks, the damage had already been done.
“It was a huge blow to our family when it happened. Me and her mother, we tried to be strong for her, and supported her in every way possible, and to try to get over it. It was a terrible thing for her,” he says.
“Be bold for change against cyber violence!” shouts the mother, firing a parting shot in the final frames.
The parents’ testimony is part of an online anti-cyberbullying campaign spearheaded by the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan. The campaign gives voice to a nationwide concern at the trend of posting nude photos and videos of girls and women.
Also speaking out is Kim Simplis-Barrow, wife of Belizean Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who is calling for urgent action to protect women and girls from the use of the Internet as “a vehicle for gender-based violence.”
“Globally, cyber criminals are using the Internet for abuse and exploitation, putting our most vulnerable populations at risk. Here in Belize, we have had our own struggle with these issues,” she said.
Pedophiles, rapists and human traffickers must not be allowed to continue using popular Internet-based social media platforms as “a digital hunting grounds”, she said.
The First Lady, who is also the country’s Special Envoy for Women and Children, has worked to bring child sexual exploitation into the domain of public discourse and action.
“Belize is ill-prepared legally and otherwise to effectively address these challenges,” she said.
Speaking at the country’s first-ever national cybersecurity symposium, held in Belize City in April, her brief remarks made a simple yet powerful point: there can be no citizen security without cybersecurity.
The message found support from a powerful ally.
“Cyber crime knows no borders, we’re all in this together,” said Adrienne Galanek, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy.
“The cyber world we live in poses very real threats, from exploitation of children to the cruelty of cyberbullying. Predators capitalise on the anonymity of cyber space to target victims, whether to lure them to sexual exploitation or criminal activity. Compromising images of young girls and women are exploited online, while the male perpetrators’ identities are often concealed in shocking videos,” she added.
Only in the last few years the growing cost and incidence of cybersecurity has propelled the subject to the top of the agenda of government and business leaders.
“In the United States, we are currently in the process of reviewing our cybersecurity national strategy, and we encourage Belize and other nations to similarly review as needed their cybersecurity national strategy,” Galanek said.
Many observers across the Caribbean will hope that Belize is only the first in a regional movement to break the silence and take active measures to protect the region’s children and all citizens from cyber predators.
2 Comments
The Apostle Paul wrote *Give no place to the devil,…*
It is the desire of Satan to destroy the nation (every nation) and he especially targets the most vulnerable.
He knows our youth have the most years to offer him and in turn will influence more people on their journey than senior citizens who are approaching the end of their lives.
It is the spiritual blindness of mankind not to comprehend how the world has created its own problems. The devil cannot enter a door that is closed and bolted. On the other hand a door that is wide open with a welcome sign over it is an invitation to enter.
A nation that decriminalizes homosexuality and legalizes same sex marriages is advertising the fact that they do not stand for God*s moral code and traditional family values mean nothing to them. They should not be surprised when the forces of darkness move in and bring destruction to individuals, families, and communities.
This is a real and potent threat to our youth – but it affects everyone (an entire family and social circle).
At the end of next month (June) I will be in Belize addressing this very issue of cyber security and cyber bullying with the Belizean Ministry for ICT & the Ministry for Education. this is a matter that all education institutions, youth groups, law enforcement among others, must take seriously.
check this out on the UN/ITU website on Child Online Protection (COP): http://www.itu.int/en/cop/Pages/guidelines.aspx