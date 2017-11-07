Caribbean Love Now, the campaign to support recovery in the islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, on Monday sent its first container of relief supplies and equipment to Dominica’s National Emergency Operations Centre.

More than 5,700 kilograms of relief supplies were dispatched from the Hardware & Lumber logistics centre on Spanish Town Road in Jamaica.

The items include lumber, building and agricultural supplies, canned food and water all of which were donated by Hardware & Lumber, Argyle Industries Inc., Spike Industries and the Jamaican public.

Joe Bogdanovich, the Founder of Caribbean Love Now, expressed appreciation for the support directed at the campaign, noting that while Jamaica has been spared so far this hurricane season, the experience of Hurricane Gilbert has stirred people to act.

“I think that many of us understand what it is like to have a home one day, and the next day it’s gone. What I saw in Dominica and Anguilla when we visited last month was heartbreaking,” he said. “The people of these islands face a very long and painful road to recovery, and I am proud that Jamaicans have acted on their compassion by helping us support that difficult journey,” he said.

Hardware & Lumber, and its divisions H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro, and parent company Argyle Industries Inc. are founding partners of Caribbean Love Now and have spearheaded the collection of relief supplies recruiting the help of business partners and customers.

“When hope and help are needed we Jamaicans know how to deliver. We are extremely grateful to our partners and customers who have answered the call and whose generosity has made this shipment possible. We are not done yet though, and we hope that as our families get ready to celebrate Christmas, we also think of what the holiday will mean to the people of the islands devastated by the hurricanes,” said Bogdanovich.

Jamaicans are encouraged to continue making donations of building and agriculture supplies, canned food, baby food, diapers, first aid and medical supplies and water at the 15 H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro stores across the island.

Bogdanovich shared that the next phase of the campaign will be JAMATHON, a benefit concert set to take place Wednesday, November 22, at The Red Stripe Oval in Kingston, Jamaica. The evening will feature performances by nearly 30 of the best acts in classic reggae, dancehall, and soca in what will be a historic one-night-only music event.