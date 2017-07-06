CARICOM Chairman advocates lower taxes on airline ticketsDominica News Online - Thursday, July 6th, 2017 at 12:26 PM
Chairman of CARICOM and Grenadian Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell, has called on Heads of Government to collectively consider reducing the level of taxation on airline tickets to mitigate the expense of travel within the region.
He was speaking at a CARICOM meeting held in Grenada on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017.
He said a collective agreement for the reduction in tax levels would signify a “significant installment” to the Regional Integration account.
Mitchell is also of the belief that there is too much politics involved on the boards of airlines such as LIAT.
“Colleagues I have long held the belief that too much political presence on the board of airlines such as LIAT is not helpful is not helpful to its proper management and efficiency. LIAT’s sustainability would have benefitted if it was run more as a private sector operation,” he said.
According to him, Governments could subsidize LIAT flights that take routes in the best interest of the respective countries, and this will be a benefit to the airline.
Did anyone ever notice that when you buy an airline ticket a good 50 plus percent is actually taxes? taxes of the country you coming from and to the one you are going! SMH. Then to add insult to injury Skerrit, on the sly, increased our departure taxes as if the taxes already paid not enough.
I ALWAYS KNO THE $$$$$$ CAN STRETCH MORE. am seeing so many area where we can ease up people
but then again……..
aint nothing gonna change…those pple to greedy
The most sensible thing I’ve heard coming out of the Caricom meeting all week. We can not be said to be promoting tourism and general mobility and tax it to death at the same time.
I’m all for this. It’s time for all these high fares to be slashed. Just a few hours from each other, some of us less than 30 mins away and we still pay $400 USD to move from one point to the other. Madness!
That I want to hear wi
Thanks You!!..Now let’s wait to see if it will be done. Taxes in the OECS on a Whole is ridiculously high. The Governments are too comfortable bleeding their working population so much so that they can’t see ways otherwise to grow the economies..
Why is importation tax on vehicles in Dominica at over 100% of the cost of the vehicle..? That’s Madness..Everything is just expensive.
Never mind taxes. How about implementing the EPA we signed up to with the EU to lower import duties on goods from Europe? We have a habit of signing up to loads of initiatives, and agreements we have no intention implementing, only hoping they will bring another handout.