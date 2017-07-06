Chairman of CARICOM and Grenadian Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell, has called on Heads of Government to collectively consider reducing the level of taxation on airline tickets to mitigate the expense of travel within the region.

He was speaking at a CARICOM meeting held in Grenada on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017.

He said a collective agreement for the reduction in tax levels would signify a “significant installment” to the Regional Integration account.

“It would represent a significant installment to the Regional Integration account if Heads would collectively agree to reduce airline ticket taxes as well as other fees which attach to the cost of intra-regional air travel,” he said.

Mitchell is also of the belief that there is too much politics involved on the boards of airlines such as LIAT.

“Colleagues I have long held the belief that too much political presence on the board of airlines such as LIAT is not helpful is not helpful to its proper management and efficiency. LIAT’s sustainability would have benefitted if it was run more as a private sector operation,” he said.

According to him, Governments could subsidize LIAT flights that take routes in the best interest of the respective countries, and this will be a benefit to the airline.

“Governments then subsidize flights to given destinations or routes that in their best interest of their respective countries will do so now with international airlines, we could do so with LIAT also,” he remarked.