CARICOM ‘deeply distressed’ by violence in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 9:57 AM
CARICOM Chairman and President of Guyana, David Granger, has said the community is deeply distressed at the violence which broke out in Dominica following a public meeting on Tuesday, February 7.
“CARICOM recognizes the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest. However, the Community condemns the vandalism which resulted in the destruction of private property and businesses,” Granger said in a statement.
He stated that CARICOM urges all “to act with restraint and maintain the orderly and peaceful society to which Dominicans and the wider Community are accustomed.”
CARICOM is a grouping of 20 countries consisting of 15 Member States and five Associate Members. Dominica is part of CARICOM.
On February 7, violence engulfed Roseau following a public meeting by opposition parties which demanded the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet because of their governance style.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
80 Comments
Why isn’t Caricom worried about corruption in Roseau
i guess Skeritt pay the Leader of Caricom to not mention him. Don’t you STUPIDs think if Skeritt was selling CARICOM PASSPORT all you forgetting is not DOMINICA PASSPORT. its Caricom
Meanwhile Skeritt outdere Selling Caricom Passport but everybody afraid of him. A man without no army, no fighter jets, no tankers, no special assault unit smh.
Meanwhile United Nations afraid, Iran Afraid, American Afraid and the Caricom in Skeritt Pocket.
wow DOMINICANS.
dem old man there doh care about dominicans, they getting their fat salary and smoking cigars with black coffee and really to give a flying F
Dear Mr Granger
PLEASE check the link below
http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/headline-Dominica-in-crisis—An-open-letter-to-the-OAS,-OECS-and-CARICOM-30540.html
If you so concerned please let us know what you intend to do in this matter. I BET IT IS NOTHING.
Let’s join the E.U. we would be better off an don’t have to sell our passports. Why not, we getting so much help from them already.
Linton, UWP and their supporters, saying no one in the region said nothing in support of Skerrit regarding what transpired on February 7 2016. But they don’t realize the region don’t act on impulse like Linton and The UWP. The region acts on FACTS and EVIDENCE. Now they(CARICOM) have come to the conclusion of their findings, CARICOM has released their report and UWP has ALL sort of things to say. Remember the PM told you hungry for POWER DESPARADOS that HE SHALL ONLY BE MOVED BY THE BALLOT and DON’T TAKE HIS SILENCE FOR WEAKNESS.. When YOU ALL DESPARADOS think the PM is alone HE is not. The region and his supporters are with him… HE SHALL NOT BE MOVED!
Kid on the block: are you for real? Caricom is condemning the violence just like Linton and other right thinking citizens did. They are offering nothing more. Was Caricom here doing an investigation? Sometimes I read certain comments and I just laugh uncontrollably.
so Skeritt out selling the CARICOM PASSPORTs black is white. Their is a strike in another country as it relates to that BUT THE LEADER OF CARICOM says ” stop the violence” without no word on the issue causing it. why? Because wait wait wait. all of them getting the passport money..lol.
Mr. Granger I am calling on CARICOM for an independent inquiry into the passport scandal and corruption in the Government of Dominica.
Did the PM made any statement on the Guyana\ Venezula prooblem. Something to ponder on. We are watching and listening. Could CARICOM be a mediator in this crisis we the people are facing ?
The P.M cannot make statement concerning the Guyana/Venezuela saga mainly because Venezuela doe snot belong to Caricom and these 2 countries are bossom buddies…
Garson I hungry send down a dry bread for me nuh
Caricom should be more concerned and worried about the crooks we allow in our country and the fact that after 16 years a government have no plans but to sell passports to build a country. Caricom should start the conversation on term limits and benefits in getting the talents of the best an the brightest instead of some insecure leader who thinks he is master of all servant of non.
I find it took Mr. Granger time to reveal his “disturbance” eh. You had to make it up man
David, to all of you who are babbling now; Dominica did not exist until the oppressed of the country showed their dissatisfaction by demonstrating, and setting fire to the streets. They were careful not to set fire to buildings, otherwise Roseau would be all ashes this day!
It is ironic, you sat on your behind, knowing that what is going on in Dominica is not normal yet you said nothing about the corruption. Guyana is one of the poorest country in South America; nevertheless, we have not heard your government involved in the selling of your nations’ passport, and especially your diplomatic passports!
We do not hear Guyana Diplomatic Passports are sold to criminals, even to those who are engaged in the violation of the United Nations Sanctions; and when they are arrested, they, presents Dominica diplomatic passports claiming to be representing Dominica in some none existing diplomatic capacity.
How come you have not commented on that, yet you are running you mouth about…
Continue:
How come you have not commented on that, yet you are running you mouth about the violence? Some violence is good for a democracy every now and then! So said a late president of the United States more than two hundred years ago; I believe he was Thomas Jefferson! He said some violence cause the authority to remember the people are the power, and not the elected officials.
You condemn the violence, while at the same time it appears you are condoning the evil of the government perpetrated on the people. David the proceeds (the money) collected from the sale of the passports does not serve the poor in the streets of Dominica; it goes into the deep pockets of certain people in the country, its a scam which gets a few chosen people rich, while the majority of the nation has no source of income.
If you are getting involve into it; take it to the top, tell the powers that be, corruption is wrong, greed is a politicians’ worst enemy unless you can identify the source of…
Finally:
If you are getting involve into it; take it to the top, tell the powers that be, corruption is wrong, greed is a politicians’ worst enemy unless you can identify the source of the problem, and call it for what it is “corruption” save you rhetoric and deal with the problems in your back yard: Be quiet, just shut up
Get your facts straight, Guyana is not to poorest country in South America, have you been to Guyana, Althought the currency is higher that EC Guyana is extremely rich in natural reserve and its citizen enjoy a better quality of life…
lower than EC
You need to shut you bloody mouth!. You can’t even walk into a bank and get Guyana money exchange in the United States! Guyana, has gold, but Guyana is still the poorest nation in South America Put that in your crack pipe and smoke it!
When you know exactly what’s going but cannot really talk on it, you flip over and tip toe around what the really situation is….
Such as short and simple statement from CARICOM, amidst all what is going on???!!!! Come on man, this is a pathetic attempt to address a situation… worse, how many days later.
Grainger you and your like are the worst! You do not condemn what the PM is doing with the resources of the country and to the people of of the country. OECS, CARICOM, OAS, all of you organizations are a waste and a failure to the people you serve. Just a bunch of bureaucratic bs. Tell the PM to resign and leave us alone, we do not want him as our leader anymore!
And the ECCB too. We waiting on their comment on the case of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica having an account in Panama. Since last year the Panama Papers revealed this and nothing from the ECCB.
Stupes Caricom! Stupes! go to h…… go to h…… ! Where were you all when we needed you all during election? Where are you guys, while we are being robbed of millions and Public servants are being told to settle for 0% increase. Sakway toneh!
All these guys are hypocrites because they sit there and say nothing of substance to Skerrit. They all are looking for lucrative “consulting” contracts from him as part of the wider scheme of things.
They know if they stay quiet or support a dictator in the region they will have a “consulting” bone thrown to them sooner or later. Same thing with Madam Soousayyyyy-sel in the Commonwealth. Dcans should NOT expect anything better from these carrier politicians who tend to believe the caribbean people are still naive and a little crumbs and cool-aid is all we need while they live like kings and queen.
Folks when it comes to guys like this we are on our own..SKERRIT MUST GO!
Assertive and somewhat aggressive!
Mr Granger.. Where You Come Out? Now You Know Dominica?!! Stupes!!!
At least Mr. Granger is from the Caribbean.
Where did Mr. Rijock the jailbird money launderer come from and some of you are hanging on his every nasty word he has to say about Dominica and other Dominicans? Even have him on Q95 fielding questions from Dominicans. Ever heard about Mr. Rijock before? some of you are even arguing that he is not a jailbird bu a decent lawyer working with law enforcement agencies.
Just type in his name on google and you will get all the juicy details of his character and occupation before he heard of a little island of Dominica. I guess in time I will hear what his fascination with little Dominica is!
Well to correct myself, I guess Guyana has honorary Caribbean status even if not geographically so.
No one is happy that unsavoury characters have got hold of our citizenship and if the Prime Minister is proven to be doing some of the things that he is being accused of, he should get his just deserts.
That cannot be a reason, however to just listen to all kinds of crazy conspiracy theories even if they are being touted by people in the international arena with the help of some of our own brothers and sisters with their own agendas and become judge, jury and executioner! Not right I say!
Some of these same people have been operating for years in countries with greater intelligence capacity than we could ever have before they are discovered. Did the officials of those countries including the USA collude with them to commit their crimes or benefit from them?
For some History lessons:Guyana, Suriname, Belize are not geographically located within the Caribbean Region, but share similar history (slavery,indenturship, emancipation,independence) with the rest of the Caribbean which makes them a substantial partner within Caricom. That being said Guyana was one of the founder member of Westindies Federation now know as Caricom..So there you go..
Caricom, Carigo! We get no benefit from that organization. Is only membership money we payting in and we have to buy their goods but not all of them even duty-free. Mr. Grainger is playing politician and wringing his hands when he knows damn well that Roosevelt Skerrit is a doctorial pain in the behind, not only for us but the entire Caricom. Cast him out mr. Grainger, see if I care., we have nothing already.
poor people fed up!
Dear Mr. Granger
You would have sat in many meetings with the Dear Director and Chairman of the Caricom body. Please enlighten us on the questions and answers posed to the chairman as it relates to the sale of DOMINICA passports.
If you were not pretending you would have spoken out before now, we all know what happened long after the meeting was wrong and we condemn it, but what am asking you Sir with all that is going on in the outside world about your chairman ( PM Skerrit ) why are we hearing from you now and don’t try to convince us it’s because of the riot three hours after the meeting , so come better than that.
Mr ganger that’s all you have to say sir in light of all the happenings in Dominica over the past few months?
Mr. Granger….does my Prime Minister have something on you? Because, for you to speak out now it is very unsettling to me. Please go away! Shoo!
2019 if you all want it no one is going to remove the gov/ment by force. remember what happen to those who try.
We are not going to wait until 2019, you Laborites wish we will wait , but we know by then Dominicans will forget the mess Skerroo put us through and may vote for him again. The pressure continues and we won\’t stop until you and Skerro leave office soon soon soon, . Skerritt must Go!
your dam fool. i hope when they run they will take you with them
Let’s for one second assume that one is not aware of what most think was the cause of the call for “Skerrit must go” Could anyone present some evidence that there is/was the selling of Dominican Diplomatic passports? Rest assured, this nonsensical approach will not work and will only spiral. Let me also be clear, if ever there is any evidence that any Diplomatic passports were sold by anyone or any administration, then those responsible person/persons should resign and face the consequences of the law as governed by the constitution. My suggestion to anyone/party/groups who are not happy with the current administration; rally your base; present plans so that the ones on the fence will cast a vote for you. Remember a country that is divided against itself will surely crumble. We are letting personal beefs between politicians wanting us to kill our neighbours. It is only a matter of time when blood will be shed; and it will not be that of any politician.
#UniteDominicansUnite!
UWP living in a make believe fantasy world. When reality hit all you, please try not to get brain damage like the parl. rep. that hook in minor key.
which one the one for soufriere? same one that they have running around on their behalf doing deals for the government?
Time has told
No the one Chief Jacco referred to specifically, although I am also sympathetic toward him. The same one that was called all kinds of names by his colleagues in public and private because child abuse was politically expedient at the time. I guess he put a spoke in their wheels because they thought it was the one from Soufriere alone in the story.
All of a sudden he became innocent until proven guilty because they realised they needed him after all. When last have you seen them wearing purple and carrying purple ribbons on their vehicles and wringing their hands about child abuse? No longer politically expedient right?
Sorry to exercise my right to think okay brother/Sister?
CARICOM,free us from this dictator.He is bad for Caricom.
Mr Granger help us Dominicans to get out from under Skerrit, we are pleasing for help we are struggling in this country. Lord Save your People!
UWP is starting a game that I don’t know they can finish. I only hope if they form the next government and DLP supporter start behaving the same way, they do not cry foul.
@Zandoli They will never form the next Government, as long as Linton is their Leader
You Elizabeth have no shame you know, you keep picking on Lennox, but one thing you need to remember is that Lennox is neither a liar nor a thief!
I am very sure the man you protect is liar, and if you look carefully, you will see he is a thief also. I cannot his name here because I do not want any lawyer to hold DNO liable.
I know the other fellow is a liar because he lied to me one on one personally when I used to support and defend that little rat, that village rat okay!
If you had any shame, after the cursing I gave to you after you disseminated a certain man his wife and children in the forum dressed like a prostitute, which I consider damage merchandise, your shame would prevent you from riding on Lennox back everyday! You thought hen to posted that garbage photograph everybody would have said: Oh, how nice!
Only me like a dog, responded and curse you out!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Mr./Miss Lizard, how do you know which party members were involved in the riot? Did any party take responsibility and said it is their members, or supporters who were involved?
As far as I am concerned, the Labor Party could have influence their subordinates to cause the destruction, only to solicit sympathy, and blame the UWP for the incident. There are so many people suffering economically in the country; perhaps those who were involved may not even be associated, or affiliated with any political party; so why are you insinuating the UWP is responsible?
A chief spokeswoman in the diaspora who always says that we Dominicans are poorer than ever before, recently said on facebook that when we were poorer we were better people. So some of you say things just when u just want to be heard…’that is what UWP supporters want to hear so let me belch it out without thinking that I am even contradicting myself’. I can never support these guys.
correction…….Some of you say things just because you want to be heard.
@ Dominica. Which Dominicans are you referring to? Definitely, not the majority of Dominicans. It is only a few Dumbminicans jumping high and low but to no avail.
The only thing I would like Mr. David Granger and the CARICOM to tell us is, if he or any member of CARICOM ever spoke to Mr. Skerrit when they realized he was going off track. If so kindly tell us what his response was because I am quite sure CARRICOM, knew a bomb as it were was being built in Dominica over the years, and it was just a matter of time before it exploded. If CARICOM never said a thing when they knew it was being built and nothing to defuse it when they saw signs of smoke, then they should have nothing to say now that it exploded. It’s just the usual hypocrisy of our regional politicians. They treated it the same way they have been treating our cricket until it finally falls apart and then caricom will be deeply distressed
caricom – carigo Maybe Skerrit is and has always been on the right track!!! I suggest you get rid of your Hatred for Skerrit and start looking for evidence to back up your “Not on the right track” statement!!!!
Whatever!!!!
It seems that the violence is all the one eye jacks can see and they are playing mighty self righteous about it . we want this leader to resign. he has been found wanting . he must go it is either we Dominicans leave for him or he leaves but not under this sun we are going to surrender to him . we are the people and he must go!!!!!!!
@Silverbird. Once again, who are the people you are referring to? Not the majority. In a democracy majority rules plain and simple; no ifs and ot buts.
See the pic and people are still comdoning the destroying of people’s property. In life you never know such doers theirs might be worst.
These are serious times we are facing in Dominica today. CARICOM should also state that they expect any government in power must respect the rights of the people and denounce the arbitrary arrests that the Skerrit Gov\’t is carrying out in Da.
But I must say that none of the leaders have come out to support Skerro. He is out there by himself . Corruption in DLP has reached it\’s boiling point.
Skerritt must Go!! Skerritt must Go!.
Get it right Mr Granger. The looting had nothing to do with the meeting on that day. This was as the leader of the Opposition stated a few rogue elements who sized this opportunity to help themselves long after the demonstration had ended.
You are in New York and seems like condoning the distructoin of people’ proterty.
“MIne” – where in that statement is Mr Bertrand condoning violence – he actually called those who did this destruction “rogues” and like he rightly said they were not part of UWP’s protest. Are you so clouded by party politics that you are not able to read and think straight – read again: now tell me, where is Mr Bertrand condoning the action of those rogues?
not all who in new york supporting the madness but just a few remnants..the majority of dominican overseas supports the government but we stay silent and allow those few uwp supporters to bark like dog smoking tobacco.some of them are remnants of the old freedom party from portsmouth who were from the upper class and lives in new york and elsewhere.
@Dave Bertrand. I know you very well. I am from Grandbay just like you are . We went to SMA together. Are you kidding me with such utterance? Did you listen to Linton’ s audio recording? If not take the time to listen then make a reasonable assessment of the situation.
Mr. Granger now it is this apparent hypocricy that irks me. How long has it been that Dominicans have been calling on regional organizations to be aware and intercede in what is happening in Dominica? Over the last three elections , an observer team was dispatched to monitor the elections as did the OAS. Recommendations were made; the OAS wrote a “template” law that could be used by all member states in 2010. It is a known fact that Dominica’s passport is also a CARICOM one, and despite all the forgoing,neither CARICOM, the OAS, nor the OECS has, to my knowledge, EVER said anything to PM Skerrit. Now that the citizens are fed up and erroneously, some violence occurred, we are only hearing your voice now? Really, on whose behalf do you function? Or am I to conclude that you all are all partners in crime and antidemocratic? Please prove me wrong, I beg.
HOTEP!
NKRUMAH KWAME Unlike all you, Caricom and the international organizations work with FACTS backed up by EVIDENCE, maybe you should take a hint!!!!!
ws is not a fact that monfared had a diplomatic passport issued by dominica? and that he was wanted by Iran?
Everytime I read this “following a pubic meeting” crap it gets me mad. What the heck now!! The damn meeting ended at after 4.
Those reports would be more accurate by stating “hours after a public meeting” Sa kway toneh!!!!
You damn lie it never ended at 4 I was there
He said after 4.Go read again
Moii
Get as mad as you want. The mayhem followed the public meeting and all the emotive language which came out of that meeting. The truck issue stopped at four o’clock too? The one that wanted to drive through the barricade that was placed on the public road for security reasons?
The problem I have with you people is that you rant against people who refuse to condemn their officials until, rightly so, they see EVIDENCE and not innuendo and fake news. They also listen to official releases about the CBI programme and the issuing of diplomatic passports. They regret that people who were reportedly cleared by due diligence agencies turned out later to be fraudsters. In the mighty USA too!
On the other hand, you all see the EVIDENCE before you of vandalism following a protest gathering dubbed meeting and you are trying to put all kinds of spin on it and refuse to accept that the build up of emotive and incendiary language would have spurred some lesser mortals to vent!
Present is the absence of ANY endorsement of the Roosevelt Skerrit government. GOOD
Shouldn’t CARICOM be even more distressed about the sale of CARICOM passports including diplomatic passports to international criminals by Roosevelt Skerrit???
Bunch of hypocrites… this is the biggest problem we face as black people…!!!
Hypocrite, ask yourself if all the rumours and allegations were true the news would have been broken by Caricom long before??
Stop believing all what you hear from Lennox and his cohorts!!!!!
Joe are you saying we should believe what Skerrit, Carbon ,Blackmoore , Tony and yourself.
@ Joe. When the time comes for Linton to present the evidence in court and I have a great feeling he will not be able to and he will be slapped with punitive damages, his supporters will be in shock.
Looks like joe you don’t have a computer and all you listen to is DBS radio. you are living in a world all by your self or are you just dumb
Hypocrite
I guess they would be more distressed if any one blogging on this site or those propagating the stories could present them with the EVIDENCE that “PASSPORTS” are being “SOLD”. If they continued to be hypocrites after viewing that EVIDENCE, I guarantee that many more people would join you in calling them out.
You people seem to think that anything that is said on Q95 and on social media and repeated a hundred times, solely by that act of repetition takes on the properties of FACT!
I am afraid that some Dominicans recognise that they have to be more responsible than that because today it is a government official, tomorrow it could be some of you or someone close to you. I guess then it would be a horse of a different colour.
We need to understand that if we create and maintain a culture of allegations without proof, destroying people’s reputations, sooner or later it will come home to roost with us personally or one of our loved ones.
To hell with CARICOM, where were they when the people called on them for help?
I could not have said it better!!
They were CARIGO !
now they CARICOMING with a ton of crap !
There is no smoke without fire !
we are fed up with all them corruption crap
Stupes!
Unfortunately for you they cannot act on smoke. They must see the fire.
Unlike many of you who actually saw the fire on Tuesday February 07 but are trying to say it was something else and unrelated to the reality which led up to it.
I would be very disappointed if CARICOM had acted on the basis of smoke.