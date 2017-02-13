CARICOM ‘deeply distressed’ by violence in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 9:57 AM
CARICOM Chairman and President of Guyana, David Granger, has said the community is deeply distressed at the violence which broke out in Dominica following a public meeting on Tuesday, February 7.
“CARICOM recognizes the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest. However, the Community condemns the vandalism which resulted in the destruction of private property and businesses,” Granger said in a statement.
He stated that CARICOM urges all “to act with restraint and maintain the orderly and peaceful society to which Dominicans and the wider Community are accustomed.”
CARICOM is a grouping of 20 countries consisting of 15 Member States and five Associate Members. Dominica is part of CARICOM.
On February 7, violence engulfed Roseau following a public meeting by opposition parties which demanded the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet because of their governance style.
Mr Granger help us Dominicans to get out from under Skerrit, we are pleasing for help we are struggling in this country. Lord Save your People!
The only thing I would like Mr. David Granger and the CARICOM to tell us is, if he or any member of CARICOM ever spoke to Mr. Skerrit when they realized he was going off track. If so kindly tell us what his response was because I am quite sure CARRICOM, knew a bomb as it were was being built in Dominica over the years, and it was just a matter of time before it exploded. If CARICOM never said a thing when they knew it was being built and nothing to defuse it when they saw signs of smoke, then they should have nothing to say now that it exploded. It’s just the usual hypocrisy of our regional politicians. They treated it the same way they have been treating our cricket until it finally falls apart and then caricom will be deeply distressed
Whatever!!!!
It seems that the violence is all the one eye jacks can see and they are playing mighty self righteous about it . we want this leader to resign. he has been found wanting . he must go it is either we Dominicans leave for him or he leaves but not under this sun we are going to surrender to him . we are the people and he must go!!!!!!!
See the pic and people are still comdoning the destroying of people’s property. In life you never know such doers theirs might be worst.
These are serious times we are facing in Dominica today. CARICOM should also state that they expect any government in power must respect the rights of the people and denounce the arbitrary arrests that the Skerrit Gov\’t is carrying out in Da.
But I must say that none of the leaders have come out to support Skerro. He is out there by himself . Corruption in DLP has reached it\’s boiling point.
Skerritt must Go!! Skerritt must Go!.
Get it right Mr Granger. The looting had nothing to do with the meeting on that day. This was as the leader of the Opposition stated a few rogue elements who sized this opportunity to help themselves long after the demonstration had ended.
Mr. Granger now it is this apparent hypocricy that irks me. How long has it been that Dominicans have been calling on regional organizations to be aware and intercede in what is happening in Dominica? Over the last three elections , an observer team was dispatched to monitor the elections as did the OAS. Recommendations were made; the OAS wrote a “template” law that could be used by all member states in 2010. It is a known fact that Dominica’s passport is also a CARICOM one, and despite all the forgoing,neither CARICOM, the OAS, nor the OECS has, to my knowledge, EVER said anything to PM Skerrit. Now that the citizens are fed up and erroneously, some violence occurred, we are only hearing your voice now? Really, on whose behalf do you function? Or am I to conclude that you all are all partners in crime and antidemocratic? Please prove me wrong, I beg.
HOTEP!
Everytime I read this “following a pubic meeting” crap it gets me mad. What the heck now!! The damn meeting ended at after 4.
Those reports would be more accurate by stating “hours after a public meeting” Sa kway toneh!!!!
Present is the absence of ANY endorsement of the Roosevelt Skerrit government. GOOD
Shouldn’t CARICOM be even more distressed about the sale of CARICOM passports including diplomatic passports to international criminals by Roosevelt Skerrit???
Bunch of hypocrites… this is the biggest problem we face as black people…!!!
To hell with CARICOM, where were they when the people called on them for help?