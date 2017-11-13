President of the CARICOM Secretariat Staff Association Mr. Timothy Odle on Friday presented cheques of EC$10,000 each to Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Trade, Industry, Commerce, Sports and National Festivals Hon. E. P. Chet Greene and Dominica’s Director of Trade Mr. Matthan J. Walter to support the countries’ post hurricane recovery efforts.

Minister Greene and Mr. Walter were in Guyana for the 45th Meeting of the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) which ended at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Friday. The Minister made a presentation to the Meeting on “Unprecedented Hurricane Disasters – Impact on Barbuda and Dominica Requiring Urgent Help”.

Mr. Odle advised that the CARICOM Secretariat had three and nine staff members from Antigua/Barbuda and Dominica respectively, and as a family, all staff felt the loss, pain, distress and suffering of the Members of the Community who were affected by the Category Five Hurricanes Irma and Maria which visited the region during September 2017.

As a consequence, staff started a relief effort and have so far contributed in excess of US$ 6,000, from which the EC$10,000 donations were made to Barbuda and Dominica.

With respect to the Dominica relief effort, plans are underway to provide vouchers to 40 households: 20 in the Kalinago Territory, 10 in Petit Soufriere, 9 in Good Hope and one in Belles.

Mr. Odle advised that the relief effort was on-going and staff were planning to make another contribution during the Christmas season.

The Meeting was reminded that GOD blesses those who reach out to their neighbours who fall in need.