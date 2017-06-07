The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) condemns unequivocally the murderous attacks on innocent people in London last Saturday night.

These callous and cowardly acts can further no cause and only serve to stiffen resolve in the fight against the purveyors of terror.

The Community stands in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom whose resilience in the face of adversity is well-chronicled.

CARICOM extends its deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the United Kingdom and wishes the injured a full and speedy recovery.