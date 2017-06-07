CARICOM SG statement on London attacksPress release - Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 at 10:31 AM
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) condemns unequivocally the murderous attacks on innocent people in London last Saturday night.
These callous and cowardly acts can further no cause and only serve to stiffen resolve in the fight against the purveyors of terror.
The Community stands in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom whose resilience in the face of adversity is well-chronicled.
CARICOM extends its deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and to the Government and people of the United Kingdom and wishes the injured a full and speedy recovery.
1 Comment
A bit late Irwin but welcome statement. I would also like to hear from you also about the visit by Roosevelt Skerrti to Russia where he claimed to represent Caricom. I can not imagine that he could claim to speak on behalf of Jamaica for instance that has a Russian embassy in its own country that also represents Dominica. It just doesn’t make sense. Did he pull the same trick he pulled with Pierre Charles when he went unannounced to Barbados to make deal with the Chinese behind his Prime Ministers’ back? The man has no respect for his fellow Caricom leaders and I’m looking to fireworks at next month meeting if Roosevelt has the balls to turn up.. Perhaps he will find an excuse and say he is too ill to attend or has a pressing prior engagement?