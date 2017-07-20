The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat participated and presented at the UNESCO International Forum on ICT and Education 2030, held in Quindao, China, July 11-12, 2017.

Representatives from about 80 international and regional agencies participated in the conference.

During the session entitled ‘Promoting Digital Innovations for SDG 4: Global Partnerships’, Ms. Jennifer Britton, Deputy Programme Manager, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Development (ICT4D) at the CARICOM Secretariat, said that both the Human Resource Development (HRD) Strategy and the Single ICT space were considered transformative CARICOM inputs to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)4 as well as SDGs8 and 9. SDG 4 addresses quality education, while SDGs 8 and 9 focus on decent work and economic growth, and industry, innovation and infrastructure, respectively.

Partnerships were also emphasised as a critical component in the delivery of the goals as well as implementing the two strategic plans. Britton stated that all stakeholders had to be on board, including government, private sector, academia, and civil society, all citizens, as well as regional and international agencies working in the areas of ICT and Education.