The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has deployed an electoral observer mission to monitor General Elections in Grenada to be held on Tuesday 13 March 2018.

The CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission (CEOM) was organised by the CARICOM Secretariat through its Directorate of Foreign and Community Relations, following an invitation from the Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Hon. Keith Mitchell. The Mission was invited to provide an impartial assessment of the conduct of the elections.

The Chief of Mission is Ms Paulin Welsh, Director, Legal Affairs, Research and Development, in the Electoral Office of Jamaica. Other members are nationals of The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. The Mission will be supported by two members of staff from the Secretariat.

Observation of the electoral process and electoral procedures in the various Member States of the Community is a regular practice in keeping with the importance the Caribbean Community places on good governance. Missions are mounted only by invitation from the Receiving Member State and CEOM Observers are nominated by the Governments of CARICOM Member States.

The Chief of Mission and the CARICOM Secretariat Support Staff, began arriving in Grenada on 7 March 2018, while the remaining members of the Mission will arrive on 9 March 2018. The entire Mission will depart on 15 March 2018.