Tourism Minister Senator Robert Tonge has revealed that Carnival Cruise Line will be coming to Dominica in July 2018.

Tonge recently returned from a meeting held with the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association in Miami.

“As far as we are concerned, and as far the information we have, Carnival Cruise Lines is scheduled to return in July, so we are hoping that we can continue doing that,” he stated. “We are doing some additional clean-up in the City right now to make sure that it is ready for us, but also ready for all our visitors who are going to come to Dominica.”

Carnival Cruise Lines officially return to Dominica for the 2015/2016 Cruise Ship Season after pulling out in 2010, ending a 21-year relationship with the island.

The company cited the increase in fuel prices as the main reason. In 2012 Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the company was losing US$1.2-million – US$2-million because of fuels prices.

“We are all continuing to build our country, to clean our country in the best interest of ourselves and obviously once we love what we see, anybody coming to Dominica thereafter will be welcomed,” Tonge said.

Meantime, he said the Cruise Lines have given the island a significant amount of support after Hurricane Maria.

“Just in Dominica alone over 11 to 12 of containers of supplies, food and water were sent down during that period of time,” he stated.

He also said some of the things that were discussed at the Florida meeting was how quickly the island can get back on its feet, “how do we trust each other to ensure that the message that we gave out is in the best interest of all, how do we work together as a team to ensure that the cargo companies are not overcharging us during these critical times.”

Tonge believes that it is all about working together.

“We are continuing to work hard, to work smart,” he said.

He said further that in terms of the country’s marketing campaign, “we are trying to use social media a lot more…”