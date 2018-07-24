Curt Faudon, International Film Producer based in New York, has invited Darrel Toulon and the Cast of “Oh, Maria!” to participate in his up and coming Film, “SHIP OF SONGS”.

The movie, a response to climate change, will feature the Vienna Choir Boys, singer Alicia Keys, and Pierce Brosnan as narrator.

Darrel Toulon has previously worked with Curt Faudon on several Film Productions and will be collaborating with the Film Director in the process of the “Oh, Maria!” Workshops.

Clips of the songs and monologues while being created, will be shared with Curt Faudon, between Dominica and the exotic distant locations where filming is already underway for “SHIP OF SONGS”.

Curt Faudon is also expected to visit the island for part of the Workshop which will run from Tuesday 7th until Saturday 18th August, 2018.

The schedule has now been changed, and the Workshop will run from 4:30 pm until 10 pm!

“Oh, Maria!” is a creative Workshop under the Artistic Direction of Dominican born Darrel Toulon, with Maurizio Nobili (Musical Director) and Carole Alston (Vocal Coach), where selected local participants will write songs and monologues based on stories of survival.

The culmination of this Workshop will be a final performance of original Musical Theater, with emphasis on the voice.

One special song-sequence from “Oh, Maria!” will be selected for the movie, in which the VIENNA BOYS CHOIR travel the globe, meet fellow musicians, bond and sing together, making true music never heard before, performed by world-class artistes, amid spectacular scenery.

Faudon stated: “I am really happy that you and your great Island Dominica will be part of the fascinating project.” Mr Faudon is looking to dedicate 3-6 minutes of the movie to Dominica.

Wanting to show Dominica and its unique diversity of people, Toulon stated: “I do hope that participants will come from all over the island to join this workshop, especially from the Kalinago Territory. I want us to create a really original and authentic piece of Musical Theater that will reach an International audience, in a top-quality movie with Artistes like Alicia Keys and Pierce Brosnan.”

This is a remarkable, unique and wonderful opportunity to showcase the nature island of Dominica, in the context of our planet’s problems: superstorms and killer-hurricanes in the Caribbean, melting icebergs, rising sea levels, pelagic plastics and chemical sludge in the oceans, overcrowding in some animal species, the threat of extinction for others.