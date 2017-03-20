Catherine Daniel wants information on public support programsDominica News Online - Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 2:48 PM
Minister of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel is calling on Dominica Labour Party (DLP) supporters to provide the government with information on its public support program.
Speaking at a town hall meeting in Roseau last week, she said the government is aware that there are people who are still receiving assistance for their children under the program but these children are now adults and are employed.
“Some of the things that we are seeing, as I came in as minister that there are some people who have had children receiving foster care, and these children are big children, 21. 28, working and these people are still receiving the foster care,” she revealed. “As a family of labour, these are some of the things you can help us do. You can help us if you know this is happening because as you know our resources are challenged.”
A number of public support programs exist on the island, including the Yes We Care Program and the Foster Care Program to name a few.
In Roseau Central, there are 56 people in the Yes We Care Program, while in Foster Care there are about 30.
Government has spent over $116,000 on these programs. About $108, 000 went to the public assistance and about $8,600 to Foster Care
Daniel said if it wasn’t for the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program the country wouldn’t be where it is today in terms of these programs “and so we solicit your help in rectifying some problems.”
“If you know of people who are receiving these monies who should not be receiving them, come to the office of Social Services and talk to us, we will do the investigation, we won’t just take them up, but we will do the investigation,” Daniel stated.
She said these programs were created with no ‘colour coding’ and it hurts when the opposition and others blast the government over them.
Daniel also said that her ministry is responsible for village councils and the Roseau City Council.
“Most of the councils receive a subvention and this is a one-time thing for the year,” she stated. “For the Roseau City Council, they are really challenged and often times they have to be helped, but from the Citizenship By Investment Program.”
She said the Roseau City Council receives $22,390 monthly from the government “and this can only help them with their salaries, not to do anything much.”
She appealed to citizens to pay their taxes.
“But I also say to the Roseau City Council, if people have to pay, you have to show them what you are doing,” she added. “They have to see that you are giving them the services and then they will be willing to pay.
Daniel said government is there to help and to make the country better and, “so we give the subventions, we assist otherwise when they are financially challenged.”
14 Comments
“But I also say to the Roseau City Council, if people have to pay, you have to show them what you are doing,” she added. “They have to see that you are giving them the services and then they will be willing to pay……Ummm if they’re not paying there can be no services. What will they take to provide the services if taxes aren’t being paid? Dust? #somethingfornothing
As far as I’m concerned the way things are we may as well not have a City Council, They can not act independently anyway without the P.M.’s approval, so why pay them every month? The same really applies to our President. What does he do all day for his money?
Its corruption all over…VOTE PURCHASING!!! How else can DLP win/steal an election?
How could you have such a programme in place and do not have a record of who are being given assistance to so when the cold or children reach the age to stop it happens and now asking for people to report.
And whose fault is that? The distinguishing mark of the DLP Government, under Roosevelt Skerrit, is its hand-out policy to all and sundry for votes regardless of the financial status of the recipients and the law. Now, a minister is complaining that underserving people are receiving benefits from the government. When Lennox Linton said there were greedy, not needy, people being given taxpayers’ money, the DLP Government lambasted him as not caring for people. Now, he is being vindicated by the same Labour Party. It may take some time but the truth will always be revealed. A fundamental fact of life that Roosevelt Skerrit and his cohorts must learn: The truth will out and prevail.
Now, the minister is asking labourites to report on others who they suspect of cheating the welfare programmes. It has come to this-the next level under the DLP Government.
So only DLP supporters are being asked to provide information? ” Minister of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel is calling on Dominica Labour Party (DLP) supporters to provide the government with information on its public support program.” That is like asking only your friends and family for objective feedback on some thing you did or want to do. How much realistic feedback will those kroneys give? “yes ms daniel all you doing great things, i love my PM.” that alone you will get, Then she will turn around and say “the Public” is satisfied with the their public support program. Meanwhile everyone knows that supporters of the opposition and people who have challenged the government, particullarly the PM have been victimized in one way or another. I believe Ms. Daniel should know better than at her age. If you want an unbiased objective response you have to include the real public – non DLP supporters.
unless it is only DLP supports who have ever benefitted from this “public “”support”” program”. Now what kind of wicked person would want to be on foster care at 28 years of age? and you came in in 2014. Imagine what was going on all before Ms. Daniel. smh.
Lady! If there was a structure in place there would be no need to ask for info. You would have all the info you need. Do you expect them to tell you. Every one who votes this government somehow feel entitled. As long as they get something from their parl rep then to hell with the country.
so are you saying that there are no records ?…here goes again to accountability…it is shameful that you have to ask through this medium that persons tell you who may be abusing the system…well actually, you are just exposing the truth that there are no documentation,standard, checks and balances even with the limited resources..you just hand out and ask questions later. What a shame! That’s how you spend the states monies?
Where are the DDO and assistance to review the coucil’s books and to follow up on what you are asking DLP members to do. Now we are going back to front.
Please send memo to the council’s and DDO.
Wait a minute, when Lennox Linton said there were people in these programs who were receiving assistance and they don’t really need it, everybody jumped down his throat.
What Catherine Daniel is saying here, is exactly what Linton was saying.
Although there are people out there who really need help, some who don’t as per Daniel’s words, and I say, they are not needy but greedy.
Lennox boy, you were right.
Anon, ALL what Lennox brings froth is correct!!!!
This dude has been bringing the truth to the nation for years even before he was into politics… and those who have taken him to court have the big bucks to have evidence suppressed…. emails being suppressed, motion for the submission of evidence is being denied.. submission of passport etc etc
And the public is made to believe he doesn’t know what he is talking about and he is just orchestrating a smear campaign or peddling lies …. and Skerrit supports gobble it up like hot 25cent bread and that bright yellow butter!
Dominican zor sot eh!!!!
Admin: In my second to last paragraph, I mean “there are some who don’t as per Daniel’s words.”
thanks