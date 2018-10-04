The Concerned Citizen’s Movement (CCM) has called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Gerald Burton, saying the people of Dominica has lost confidence in him.

In a letter to Burton, the organization said he has failed in his duty and lacked the commitment for electoral reform in Dominica.

Further, and critically important, is our loud and unwavering call, on behalf of the people of Dominica, for your resignation as Chairman of the Electoral Commission with immediate effect,” the letter stated. “For clarity, you have lost the confidence and respect of the people of Dominica for your gross failure and lack of commitment to lead the indispensable process for comprehensive electoral

reform.”

The letter stated that under Burton’s stewardship, the commission “has yielded very few positive outcomes directed at comprehensive electoral reform that would ensure that our electoral machinery can foster future general elections that are free and fair.”

The letter said that despite recommendations by the OAS and the Commonwealth Secretariat Electoral Observer Mission, little or nothing has been done.

“The Commission has taken no reforms as recommended by international organizations, and is mired in partisan divisions which militate against consensus decision-making and makes it difficult for the Commission to get anything done,” it said.

The letter pointed to the cleansing of the “bloated voter’s registry” which the Commission said would have been commenced on July 01st, 2018.

“The general public is still waiting for actions to be taken in this venture, and to date, no explanation, not even an apology has been issued by the commission in this regard, which is a level of insolence to the people of Dominica,” it stated.

The CCM made a number of recommendations to be enacted by the commission, including, Implementation of a Voter Identification system,

a comprehensive update of the Electors List, among others.

The full letter is below.

