CCM calls for resignation of Electoral Commission ChairmanDominica News Online - Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at 9:54 AM
The Concerned Citizen’s Movement (CCM) has called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Gerald Burton, saying the people of Dominica has lost confidence in him.
In a letter to Burton, the organization said he has failed in his duty and lacked the commitment for electoral reform in Dominica.
Further, and critically important, is our loud and unwavering call, on behalf of the people of Dominica, for your resignation as Chairman of the Electoral Commission with immediate effect,” the letter stated. “For clarity, you have lost the confidence and respect of the people of Dominica for your gross failure and lack of commitment to lead the indispensable process for comprehensive electoral
reform.”
The letter stated that under Burton’s stewardship, the commission “has yielded very few positive outcomes directed at comprehensive electoral reform that would ensure that our electoral machinery can foster future general elections that are free and fair.”
The letter said that despite recommendations by the OAS and the Commonwealth Secretariat Electoral Observer Mission, little or nothing has been done.
“The Commission has taken no reforms as recommended by international organizations, and is mired in partisan divisions which militate against consensus decision-making and makes it difficult for the Commission to get anything done,” it said.
The letter pointed to the cleansing of the “bloated voter’s registry” which the Commission said would have been commenced on July 01st, 2018.
“The general public is still waiting for actions to be taken in this venture, and to date, no explanation, not even an apology has been issued by the commission in this regard, which is a level of insolence to the people of Dominica,” it stated.
The CCM made a number of recommendations to be enacted by the commission, including, Implementation of a Voter Identification system,
a comprehensive update of the Electors List, among others.
The full letter is below.
15 Comments
Durand go and look for work to be productive.
Public confidence in the Electoral Commission is severely stunted as with all other organizations, institutions and organs where government has a vested interest. Most, if not all appointees to these posts are not placed in these significant positions meritoriously but solely for political considerations. These malleable persons stymie the progress of the country by being acquiescent to the wishes and demands of their leader and his political party. I firmly and unequivocally declare as long as DLP and Skerrit hold on to the reins of power Dominica will remain a deeply indebted, shabbily governed country where the survivability of citizens and residents will be gravely threatened. This leader and his party had eighteen years to prove their worth. They have proven themselves to be an abysmal failure. Why should these people be given more time? Is eighteen years on the job not enough time to prove yourselves? Their time has expired!
Does CCM/UWP realize that they are requesting things that are already at an advanced stage of planning?
History will show that the real impediment to electoral reform is not the Skerrit administration but the UWP (CCM is part of UWP) because whenever the State has tried to advance reform, the UWP has delayed the process. Money has been provided by Cabinet, legislation has been drafted and even taken to Parliament, and still the UWP keeps shifting the goal post at each turn. The Government has been very accommodating and patient in the process, but i would advise action by the Cabinet to advance the process because it is clear that the UWPwee does not want real reform; it wants seeks ONLY to create the structures that it believes will favour it.
Your statement is a complete joke, I’ve never laughed louder. If Skerrit wanted real electoral reform, he would have contracted the assistance of the LAS and that of the Commonwealth for free. These two organizations have made numerous suggestions and recommendations directly to the government specifically concerning a fairer and stronger electoral system. The government has stubbornly and fiercely rejected all recommendations from these two independent, notable and internationally respected organizations. This regime’s singular purpose is not people oriented, it’s all about power grabbing for self preservation. What a bee hive if corruption the day Skerrit and his subservient disciples are ejected from their present seat of power.
The whole DLP cabal should resign
Cc: H.E. Mr. Charles A. Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of
Dominica
Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of
Dominica
Hon. Lennox Linton, Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition
Mr. Kent Vital, Political Leader, Dominica Freedom Party
Mr. Pappy Baptiste ,Leader of the Dominica Pappy Party
The Media: National, Regional and International
This man has never worked for the good of the citizens of DA but rather for the good of Skerrit. It’s frightening to see how many people in DA are singing for their supper.
Gerald has become part of the problem by not correcting the deficiencies in our elections system. With such blatant disregard towards our electoral laws by this administration, why should they change the laws that would place them at a disadvantage in a general election?
Mr Durand, lay the blame for lack of progress in the electoral reform matters that you have listed in your letter, on the leader of the UWP and others like yourself, who have been responsible for undermining efforts at enacting legislation that would address the “cleansing” of the voters list and the issuing of voters ID cards!
Ras I can tell you already to far gone to understand.
Skerrit lapdog,Dominica will be free from all the corruption soon,God is in control.
I am prepared to put my boots on the ground in support of the call for his resignation . This man is not working in the interest of Dominica,but in the interest of the evil DLP.
He is a total and absolute failure ..
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Is Gerard Burton a passport seller? I hope not and I do believe he is NOT, but if he is a passport seller that would be considered as conflict of interest because every damn passport seller want Skerrit in power so they could continue to deal. Look at Monfared that was wanted by Interpol. Yet he was given a Dominican passport so he could more effectively continue to do his nasty work and hide in Dominica with a Dominica CBI passport.
I must admit that this letter should have been copied to CARICOM, OAS, Caribbean Media Association, BBC, CNN, FOX , ABC,NBC, Associated Press, FBI just to name a few, just so that the world knows we have a rogue government that is bent on doing what it takes to stay in power. All in all a very strong letter I must admit
I must admit, that your post highlights the heights of stupidity, and partisan politics in Dominica.