CCM ‘happy’ over turnout for protest outside parliament; says more to comeDominica News Online - Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 2:19 PM
President of the Concern Citizens Movement (CCM), Loftus Durand, has said he is very happy over the turnout for protest action outside of Parliament on Thursday and said more are in the works which will call for the resignation of Gerard Burton as Chairman of the Electoral Commission.
The organization called the protest mainly over proposed amendments to the House of Assembly (Elections) Act and the Registration of Electors Act. Although the amendments were not taken to parliament, the CCM still went ahead with the protest.
“In terms of me being satisfied or not, I must say there is always room for improvement in terms of numbers for that protest but from where the movement is concerned, we are very happy over the turnout yesterday,” he said.
Durand said the protest created an impact in terms of the people being present in the flesh outside of Parliament to highlight issues that are happening in Dominica as it pertains to the governance of the country, “especially where our electoral system is concerned.”
“The message was sent loud and clear yesterday by the protestors in a very peaceful way,” he said.
Durand noted that persons turned out in large numbers with their placard, sang songs and voiced their concerns.
“The Parliamentarians who were there, the Government of the day did get the message that certain things will not be tolerated as it pertains to our democracy in Dominica,” he remarked.
Durand continued, “There was the strengthening of that message in that there was a walk around town with the protestors and a lot of onlookers and that created an even greater impact in and around the city.”
Meantime, Durand revealed that the CCM plans to demonstrate against the Electoral Commissioner, Gerard Burton for the manner in which the CCM says he is handling the country’s electoral matters.
“We are a patriotic group always seeking to address any injustice in Dominica and so what we have decided apart from going and stand outside Parliament for our rights, we had on the cards that we will be demonstrating against the Electoral Commission at their office in Turkey Lane, Roseau,” he revealed. “Very soon from now, we will be outside the electoral office demanding that Mr. Gerard Burton resigns and our electoral business continues in the benefit of all Dominicans in a very fair and free way.”
He added, “We got the nod from the people yesterday and so we will be protesting against the manner in which, especially the Chairman, has been handling our electoral matters in Dominica.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Good initiative. It is our democratic rights to protest, strike and ignore any corrupt government on matters of decency in politics. I applaud this move by the “Concern Citizens Movement (CCM)”, to have this decent protest and raise awareness of all Dominicans of the poor governance of our country.
Skerrit ust Go
Corrupt labour Government must go