CCM writes open letter to House Speaker on parliamentary proceedingsDominica News Online - Thursday, July 12th, 2018 at 11:03 AM
The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) has written an open letter to House Speaker, Alix Boyd-Knights, over what it said are concerns over “the partial manner in which you have presided over our country’s House of Assembly.”
It said that Boyd-Knights has been House Speaker for 18 years, the longest in Dominica’s history.
“Our observation of your stewardship over those years is that it has been characterized by a fundamental lack of appreciation for the principle of impartiality, one of the most important principles essential for the effectiveness of the Speaker,” the letter reads. “Further, we have noted your consistent failure to grasp the fundamental concept that the Speaker is the Servant of the House of Assembly, not the servant of the Government. ”
The letter referred to a recent incident in the House when Opposition Senator Isaac Baptiste, was making his contribution on Housing Assistance during which the Speaker said “the Member has gone beyond the scope of the debate” and “unfortunately, I have the honour to preside in this House and the rules say my interpretation carries”.
According to the CCM, “Baptiste was not imputing improper motive and we feel strongly that you should have allowed him to complete his contribution to that debate.”
The entire letter is below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
The reason why this woman is so evil mannered with her powered is the mere fact she is not happen so misery like company. Nuff Said
This speaker and her conduct in the House of Assembly is nothing short of a disgrace. She refuses to take advice and learn from the observations of others to include Mr. Vonley, who served in the T & T parliament. She wears her ignorance like a badge of honor. Boyd Knight and Skerritt act like they were cut from the same cloth. Don’t worry because nothing lasts forever. Soon we will be able to say good riddance
Tus my friend mind she dont send police for you.
For 18 years, the UWPwee and its surrogates have not accepted that debate in the House is unlike that which occurs at the microphones of Q95 or the comments section of DNO. There are rules and the Constitution has granted the Speaker much authority to enforce these rules. Respect that, CCM, and stop politicking on behalf of the UWPwee. You make a mockery of the term “civil society!”
What a crock of you-know-what!!
Concerned Citizen Movement, the UWP satellite, would do best to write an open letter to the Leader of the Opposition appealing to him to: Have himself and his team acquaint themselves with the rules of the House and the authority of the Speaker AND to actually respect those rules and that authority. I listened with much distaste to Sen. Baptiste’s abject display of bad manners and disrespect for the authority of the Speaker. Yet, I do not see CCM denouncing his unparliamentary behavior or that of the other members of the Opposition; notably, the Leader of the Opposition, the Member for Salisbury, and the bad boy from Roseau North who had publicly expressed the desire to “take out” certain of his opponents! Contrast Baptiste’s conduct to that of Hon Blackmoore who, at one point when chastised by the Speaker, respectfully disagreed with her but still dutifully and politely complied with her ruling. This is the stark difference between the conduct of of the Government and Opposition.
You are a peeping Tom, without any base other than peeping with one eye on the states matters and its Protocal you fail to comprehend. If you open both eyes you will read and see clearly the nonsense going in the House, our House of civility and democracy. This ole Speaker is a big joke and a waste of time and is not representing us Dominicans but her corrupt Labour government who has also failed us Dominicans big time. She must Go, Skerrit Must Go. Peeping Tom must Go and the entire corrupt labour group must go. They have failed us and Domininca,
This is gonna be water of a ducks back. Unless we remove the Dictator this woman will keep on doing her mischief. Dominica has been degraded to a Banana republic by the current regime. What a shame!
This letter is an enormous waste of time and resources as it will acheive nothing but boost the already inflated egos of the president and some of its members. The concerned citizens movement is sham and have presented themselves as an arm of the opposition, United Workers Party. Only one without the honesty and decency would not find the speaker impartial, but this is not the task of the hypocrytical CCM. These men are phonies who spend time gobbling stuff on the internet so the could come back to call the radio shows and try to sound intelligent.
Great job CCM..Even when the UWP succeeds this fetid DLP when we go to the polls again, you all must keep the flames burning.DLP tenure in office stinks of failure to the highest degree.In fact those self centered misleaders have been Dominica’d most destructive hurricane.The speaker is planted there by design,and she won’t change,but her party will soon be kicked out.
Where The Wicked Rule,The People Mourn..This DLP is a wicked and evil party!!!
Rev up YOUR base my friend. % I like your political garbage, WHEN WHEN WHEN. NEVER take your medication. I will not be paying your diarrhea mouth bill.