The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) has written an open letter to House Speaker, Alix Boyd-Knights, over what it said are concerns over “the partial manner in which you have presided over our country’s House of Assembly.”

It said that Boyd-Knights has been House Speaker for 18 years, the longest in Dominica’s history.

“Our observation of your stewardship over those years is that it has been characterized by a fundamental lack of appreciation for the principle of impartiality, one of the most important principles essential for the effectiveness of the Speaker,” the letter reads. “Further, we have noted your consistent failure to grasp the fundamental concept that the Speaker is the Servant of the House of Assembly, not the servant of the Government. ”

The letter referred to a recent incident in the House when Opposition Senator Isaac Baptiste, was making his contribution on Housing Assistance during which the Speaker said “the Member has gone beyond the scope of the debate” and “unfortunately, I have the honour to preside in this House and the rules say my interpretation carries”.

According to the CCM, “Baptiste was not imputing improper motive and we feel strongly that you should have allowed him to complete his contribution to that debate.”

The entire letter is below.

