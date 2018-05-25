Fort Young Hotel, Dominica’s landmark hotel will be hosting Executive Chef Kevin Broderick, a guest chef who will be overseeing the hotel’s food and beverage offerings from May 25-July 2, 2018.

In addition to his day-to-day executive chef duties, Broderick is hosting two special epicurean experiences at the hotel’s restaurant, Warner, to showcase his culinary mastery.

The first will be on June 2 from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm and the other will be June 30 with additional details forthcoming. Availability is limited. Fort Young Hotel will donate 10% of the proceeds from the June 2 and 30 events to local farmers who are working to get back on their feet following Hurricane Maria.

Chef Broderick hails from Jamaica, where he is best known for his numerous culinary awards and catering to celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and designer Ralph Lauren.

This is Chef Broderick’s first time in Dominica and he’s quickly found inspiration in the local provisions.

During his time with the hotel, Chef Broderick is preparing dishes like Lionfish Ceviche (fresh catch marinated in passion fruit served on a pickled cucumber net, finished with papaya aioli, parsley oil and ink tuile); Fort “Nut” Soup (roasted creamy ginger carrot and callaloo coconut soup poured in a coconut shell, finished with breadfruit croutons); Deconstructed Grilled Lamb Chops (curry dusted lamb chops grilled and served with banana au gratin, water mint chutney, and thyme demi); and, Tamarind Cheesecake (a sinful smooth tamarind cheese cake paired with green plantain crust and pina colada sauce).

“My inspiration for this menu was based on the island and the people,” said Chef Broderick. “The island was ravaged from Hurricane Maria, but the resilience of the people and the intrinsic love they have for each other has absolutely warmed my heart. An amalgamation of cultures coming together from such tragedy is just fascinating to me, and what better way to encapsulate the true meaning of love and togetherness than by creating an intimate culinary escape focusing on the abundance of flavors the island has to offer.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chef Broderick to Fort Young Hotel,” said Marvlyn James, General Manager of Fort Young Hotel. “He immediately connected with the island and the people, and we are excited to enjoy his culinary ingenuity over the next several weeks.”