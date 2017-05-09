CEO of Q95 confirms Angelo Allen is no longer at stationDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 at 10:18 AM
CEO of Q95, Sheridan Gregoire, has revealed that talk show host and investigative journalist, Angelo Allen, is no longer at the radio station.
However, he said he did not wish to comment on the matter since it was Allen’s personal decision to quit.
Fans of the talk show host have taken to social media as they queried his whereabouts.
“Mayday, mayday!! We are worried about the whereabouts of Angelo Allen,” a post on Facebook said.
Another post reads, “It’s been how many weeks since the programmes hosted by Mr Angelo Allen has been off the radio and no one could be bothered to inform the listening public as to the circumstances. Yet the station is always the first to highlight the fact that the PM don’t do press conferences and don’t inform the people. So tell me what is the difference of the disrespect from both parties in their actions.”
Known for his fiery rhetoric and uncompromising opinions, Allen was a staple on Q95 and has accumulated a large fan base.
Attempts to contact Allen were unsuccessful.
Was about time!!!!! Adios!!!
Doesn’t surprise me at all….Dominicans can’t quell the labor reign….
with him going will be a blow for many…but maybe common sense which lacks in Dominica is the above factor…
dominica is a waste of time the majority of dcans are happy with labor rule…
dominicans are a sellout lot, they can’t be counted at any angles…
worthless set of people….Volney was right keep cursing them as they are fools..
“Known for his fiery rhetoric and uncompromising opinions, Allen was a staple on Q95 and has accumulated a large fan base.”
Yes, but Anglo (Governor) as he is know to us in Wesley was bias too, I called in to his show, and questioned why were people opposed to geothermal energy in the country, since it could also help.
As soon as I commenced talking about that form of energy which I know plenty about; Governor hung up his telephone on me!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Governor boy, I am the one and only Son Fu Ma John, every good thing must come to an end, even when we self destruct! You are at retirement age anyway, I have long retired!
Boy that little DA have zafeh wee! I can’t keep up at all.
Is Skeritt and Tony do that. Every time de man open his mouth is a sue. I saw that coming.
I saw him in jersey today lol
People can say what they want of Angelo. But the man usually spoke from a consciousness higher than most. Some real motivating stuff on rise and shine. I will end with ‘success favours the prepared.’
The country won’t be the same. Mr Allan is a man of integrity, honesty and intelligence. He has uncovered a lot of the stupidity deeds those who aren’t have done. An unsung hero who put himself out for the country… But most aren’t smart enough to understand this comment so I’m expecting the thumbs down. If that’s you, try opening your mind. You have been brainwashed by the nonesense the cabal are feeding you, but you’re so entrenched you don’t even know.
Those type of suits (Law) getting too tight 4Q man!!!!!!! LMFAO
Some must be sitting monitoring every word and checking in their legal encyclopaedia. What a dull life! All for another dollar!
Finally. Halleluyah
I smell a rat. From airing the Labour convention to this.. OKAY Q-95 We red red red ready.
but grace read before your stupidity take over you nah. “It’s been how many weeks since the programmes hosted by Mr Angelo Allen has been off the radio” i believe he went “missing” long before them people had their fete in portsmouth over the weekend. you seem a little slow or back to front so i’m just going to explain to you, please read slowly. your statement “I smell a rat. From airing the Labour convention to this.. OKAY Q-95 We red red red ready” dear, its the other way around. he went “missing” and then the airing of the convention took place.
Not a FAN
That is your choice and your loss padner.