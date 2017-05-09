CEO of Q95, Sheridan Gregoire, has revealed that talk show host and investigative journalist, Angelo Allen, is no longer at the radio station.

However, he said he did not wish to comment on the matter since it was Allen’s personal decision to quit.

Fans of the talk show host have taken to social media as they queried his whereabouts.

“Mayday, mayday!! We are worried about the whereabouts of Angelo Allen,” a post on Facebook said.

Another post reads, “It’s been how many weeks since the programmes hosted by Mr Angelo Allen has been off the radio and no one could be bothered to inform the listening public as to the circumstances. Yet the station is always the first to highlight the fact that the PM don’t do press conferences and don’t inform the people. So tell me what is the difference of the disrespect from both parties in their actions.”

Known for his fiery rhetoric and uncompromising opinions, Allen was a staple on Q95 and has accumulated a large fan base.

Attempts to contact Allen were unsuccessful.