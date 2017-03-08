Champagne Beach among stunning Caribbean beachesHuffington Post - Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 1:09 PM
Nestled along the coastline in Roseau, Dominica, Champagne Beach has much more to offer than the pristine white sand beach that first meets the eye. Beach dwellers will be spellbound as soon as they dip their toes into the warm turquoise waters.
The sea floor covers a series of volcanic vents, which release drops of liquid crystal into the water. The effect for swimmers? Like floating in a giant flute glass of Champagne!
Great for snorkeling right off the shoreline, Champagne Reef will also wow visitors with its vibrant coral and plentiful sea life.
