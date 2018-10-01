Charles Savarin elected President of Dominica despite opposition objectionsDominica News Online - Monday, October 1st, 2018 at 11:29 AM
In an unsurprising move, Charles Angelo Savarin was elected as the next President of Dominica despite strong objections from the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) over the constitutionality of the Parliamentary meeting convened on Monday to elect him.
The UWP had suggested that the meeting was a violation of section 19 (4) of the Constitution which it says, “only provides for such meeting after the expiration of the 14 day period allowed for nomination of candidates.”
“Pursuant to section 19 (3) of the Constitution, you informed members of the House on Thursday September 20th, 2018 that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition were unable to agree on the joint nomination of a candidate for election as President,” the UWP stated in a letter to the Speaker which was made available to DNO.
According to the UWP, Section 19 (4) of the Constitution reads:
“The Prime Minister or the Leader of the Opposition or any three members of the House may, during the period expiring fourteen days after the day on which the House has been so informed, submit to the Speaker by writing under their hands nominations of candidates for election as President and the Speaker shall at the first meeting of the House after the expiration of that period and before the House proceeds to any other business inform the House of the nominations he has received and to which the candidates have consented,” the letter said. “This provision means that the nomination period began on Friday September 21st, 2018 and ends on Thursday October 4th, 2018. Therefore a sitting for the purpose of the election of President can only take place after the expiration of this period.”
By law, a President is nominated by the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition and elected by the House of Assembly.
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit had said earlier the government has written and taken all the steps to nominate Savarin as its nominee for consideration by the Parliament but there was no joint nominee by him as Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton.
“I wrote to the Leader of the Opposition on August 3rd, 2018, indicating to him the interest of the government to nominate Mr. Charles Savarin and seeking his concurrence,” Skerrit stated. “He responded to say that give him 15 more days again, two weeks, as he will need to go across the country soliciting ideas and names and suggestions but he never got back to me.”
He said the government is proceeding to parliament, since there is no joint nominee, to elect Savarin again as the next President of Dominica.
Savarin will be sworn in tomorrow at the Goodwill Parish Hall.
Opposition members walked out of the House just before the election.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
They still owe him ?
Usual question…how much money mister getting at the end of
the month…hospital services is a strugle..cleaning Roseau struggle..
Country broke smiling charlo getting 10 000 00 a month…wicked..
Hope d other party consider changes
…
This is truly an exercise in futility. That’s it!
Congratulations Mr. Charles Savarin
I get the feeling when the Opposition oppose something the folks believe it is always for them.
But people it is for the citizens of this country.
Therefore the citizens should come out and demand the constitution be respected and followed even if the party in power has the majority in parliament. Because tomorrow when the same party in power have the minority they will push aside the constitution that is needed to protect the people of Dominica.
Be GUARDED my people!!!!
What a farce!!! This regime makes fools out of the citizens of this country.
The opposition is wasting time and energy in nonsense causes. So the day the constitution stipulates in Oct 4, but the Govt is pushing up Oct 1, boo ho. Did the opposition provide an alternative candidate? Why waste energy on something that’s eventually going to happen?
They are spending too much time on lost causes that don’t relate to the plights of the common man. At the last parliamentary debate, the govt in its supplementary estimates, awarded First Domestic a $5 million GRANT! Is the govt now the bank- is it now openly competing with the banks? So much work is needed in housing, roads and infrastructural repair, was that the best use of local funds? First Domestic owns land in Roseau worth millions of dollars, why couldn’t they go to the banks or sell it to cover their debts? These are real issues we should be discussing, but UWP is expending energy on what date is the right date to vote for President.
Keep it up and no one will expend energy on UWP.
So the day the constitution stipulates in Oct 4, but the Govt is pushing up Oct 1, boo ho
That’s where the problem begins and ends. If the constitution provides this date,then the government cannot change it. Plain and simple. End of story.
To: Ti Garcon
Hello and good afternoon my people. Hi in your own article you are acknowledging that the President was elected outside of the guidelines stipulated in our constitution. We all must respect what’s stipulated in our constitution and our Penal Code regardless of your political affiliation. I don’t reside ,Vote or belong to any political party in Dominica but we all must respect our constitution and laws.
If Mr Linton is really serious he will challenge the constitutionality of Mr Savarin’s election in the court. If he doesn’t then we will have to question his credibility
Uum u wanna question Lintons credibility idiot? Why don’t u check the constitution to verify??
U people just a bunch of fools…stupid people smh smh..and another idiot gave u a thumbs up
Which “we”? Don’t include me in your support of actions which violates the constitution? You can support all those egregious acts which are committed against the country’s supreme law,but level headed ones will continue to denounce it and see this DLP led by Skerrit as a rogue regime.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
5 More years for Skerro. Long live Skerrit.
% really! Why not leave the politics behind and be objctive! Did u nominate someone? I challenge you to submit a name here instead of your usual stuck record as indicated below:
“see this ed by Skerrit as a rogue regime.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now”
That is all you can say on all posts whether it is politcs or not! Are you for real or are you a disgruntled person who cannot say anything good. Who is lazy here? Not a word of encouragement. A hater who is obsessed with “Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now” DLP Skerrit
Now I challenge you to make your intelligent contribution to the table. Let me hear you!
@???????
Thanks for reading,but don’t burst your blood vessel,because Skerrit shall not send you to Martinique,because to him you are a non entity.Just a lazy groveller
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go can
Boss – only one man’s credibility people like you fail to question and that’s the PM. Why leave it to Hon Lennox Linton – exercise your doggon civil liberty by challenge the constitutionality of Mr Savarin’s election in the court.
Agreed. I do not see the reason or all this boo hoo. If the action is unconstitutional take it to court. Mr Francis can challenge the decision with an injunction to make it null and void vis a vis the constitution.
Instead of staging a walk out they could inform the Speaker of their intention and ask for a decision. So it would be in the record.