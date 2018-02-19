The Cher Dominique Foundation, based in Houston, Texas, donated a 40-foot container of food and supplies to Dominica.

The supplies valued at over five hundred thousand US dollar were distributed from February 2- 5, 2018, to the residents of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson, Coulibistrie, Salisbury, Colihaut, Pointe Michel and Scotts Head.

Supplies were also donated to the Pioneer Preparatory School, the Grotto Home, the Social Centre and the Dominica Infirmary.

Cher Dominique Foundation, a non-profit organization, was founded two years ago to assist in providing school supplies to primary schools in Dominica.

Following Hurricane Maria in September 2017, the foundation shifted its focus to seeking donations to assist the people of Dominica in the recovery process.

President and founder of the Cher Dominique Foundation, Germaine Brumant- Bellot said the Foundation mobilized people and organized fund raising activities, collaborated and actively solicited help from various donors to assist with shipping costs and the provision of basic needs for the people of Dominica.

As a young organization and this being the first major donation, the foundation’s president Brumant-Bellot, was on hand to distribute the supplies to the various communities and institutions.

The shipment contained: non-perishable food, baby food and supplies, clothing, shoes, toiletries, water and much more.

“Cher Dominique recognizes that recovery is a long-term process and is committed to providing support by giving assistance wherever we can. We will continue to grow as a vibrant organization and intend to make a positive impact on the Dominican community,” Brumant- Bellot stated.

