Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence, has called for an end to all acts of violence in Dominica saying that those who engage in such acts should find more gainful things to do in their time.

He spoke at a press conference organized by the Cultural Division to launch activities for Emancipation Celebration 2017.

Lawrence stated that there should be alternatives rather than fighting and always being in trouble and that there should be no more news that a murder has happened anywhere because one murder is too many.

“Just because there are fighting and killing in other countries, it does not mean we have to have it here. So this morning, the Cultural Division is calling for an end to all violence in Dominica. We don’t want to hear about any more murders in this country, on murder is too many,” he said.

He also called on groups and individuals who are fighting to stop and to “respect each other” and do good for each other rather than carrying out violence.

“Because really, violence does not build, it only destroys. It does not lead to anything good but only leads to more trouble, chaos, and heartache for victims and families. Let us say no to violence,” he remarked.