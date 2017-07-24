Kalinago Chief Charles Williams has highlighted the achievements made by students from the Kalinago Territory in terms of education and has urged them to help define the Kalinago culture.

“We are steadily building the educational capacity of the Kalinago Territory,” he said at the Media launch of the Dominica Country Conference of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus on Monday.

The Conference is carded for the 9th and 10th of August and will be held at the Kalinago Barana Autê under the theme: “Reclaiming Indigenous Heritage to Define Kalinago Destiny.”

He stated that 20 graduates have benefited from the Arthur Lewis Indigenous people award, UWI Cavehill Campus.

“We also have some 16 graduates coming from Cuba, 13 from Venezuela, 4 from the United States of America, 3 from China, 1 from Trinidad and Tobago, other than the Law school students and 1 from Guyana, thereby giving us some 70 plus university graduates in the Kalinago Territory,” Williams revealed.

With that capacity, he called on graduates to think a little less of self and a little more of Kalinago.

“Ask what it is that I can do for my people rather than what my people can do for me,” Williams urged. “Think of the struggles that we have gone through over the last 524 years, think of the blood of our ancestors…ask yourself why was I born in the Kalinago blood life.”

Williams went on to say that too often he has heard, “if I was there, then what would I do?”

“We are here now claiming our indigenous heritage; let’s see how together we can define the Kalinago destiny,” he stated.

He assured all Kalinago graduates that the Kalinago people and the Kalinago Council are very proud of their accomplishments and look forward to greater things happening in the future.

Officer in Charge of the UWI Open Campus Dominica, Kimone Joseph said there is no dought that the Kalinago people have made major contributions on the culture and heritage of Dominica and the region.

“And even so through misinformation and misinterpretation by policy makers, educators and others there is clear evidence of efforts both in the past and now to discredit the Kalinago for their tremendous influence,” she noted.

She explained some aspects of the conference.

“There will be a total of 16 papers in 7 sessions as well as workshops and an exhibition that will form the 2017 Dominica Country Conference at the Kalinago Barana Aute,” she stated.

Joseph said the conference will bring together indigenous leaders, academics, professionals, and students to discuss, “Kalinago sensitive issues, to exchange ideas and to collaborate in building resiliency in indigenous communities.”

Some of the topics to be discussed include Museums and collections in and out of the Caribbean, creative workshops, reparations: creating a stand for indigenous representation among other topics.

This year the United Nations (UN) under the declaration is observing the 10th Anniversary of the declaration of the rights of indigenous people.

The Dominica Country Conference of the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs is in collaboration with the UWI Open Campus and The Leiden University,