Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has described the medical facilities and professional staff of the Chinese Navy Hospital Ship, Ark Peace as a “God-sent.”

He was speaking at the farewell reception of the ship on Thursday night.

Skerrit said also that the country is thankful for the assistance from the People’s Republic of China as it relates to healthcare.

“The medical facilities and professional medical staff of the Peace Ark have therefore been a God-sent to those patients who have been waiting for specialized care, as well as those who simply wait to verify that all was well with their health,” he said.

According to him, it is clear from reports that he received from health authorities that the coverage of the ship’s medical personnel and facilities were impressive.

He said, “even under normal circumstances some of our patients are forced to travel overseas to receive specialized care in the more critical areas of medicine.”

Skerrit went on to say that Dominica’s medical service has been considerably destructed, firstly by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and two years later by the devastating winds and rain of Hurricane Maria I 2017.

During the ship’s visit here, the Peace Ark surgeons undertook 20 major surgeries and attended to an average of 800 patients per day.

Ark Peace set sail from Zhoushan, China on June 28 to carry out Mission Harmony – 2018.

Dominica is the 7th stop of the current mission.

This mission is the concrete practice of carrying forward international humanitarianism and disseminating the idea of peace, development, cooperation and win-win as well, which will be conducive to enhance the friendly relationship between China and Dominica and the two peoples as well.

The Chinese navy hospital ship Ark Peace is a large maritime medical platform designed and built in China. She was commissioned in December 2008 with pennant number 866. The ship boasts a length of 178 meters, a beam of 24 meters and an air draught of 35.5 meters.

She is in possession of 8 levels and a full displacement of 14,300 tons. The 4,000㎡ hospital ship is separated into five main areas respectively for casualty transfer, triage, outpatient, inpatient and evacuation.

Over the past 10 years since she was commissioned, Ark Peace has sailed altogether 215,000 nautical miles, visited 38 countries and provided medical services for more than 200,000 people, therefore, she has opened a window for the world to learn about China and is commended as a vivid name card of China in the new era.

The ship arrived in Dominica on October 12th and left on October 19th [today] for Antigua.