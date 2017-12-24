Christmas Out of the Comfort Zone

From all indications, this year promises a Christmas different from any we have seen in recent years. The obvious reason being what I term “The Maria Factor”. On September 18-19, 2017, Hurricane Maria bore down on our little Nature Isle and touched every living being in a manner unprecedented; all and sundry were affected by her raging winds. Even those who suffered little or no loss to family or property had to live in an environment that was severely wounded. By force, everyone was part of the total experience of deprivation: the lack of electrical power, lack of access to drinking water and food supplies, lack of proper access to homes and property, or the lack of basic amenities and other public services.

It is amazing how we respond to interruptions to our comfort zone – when our usual way of doing things is compromised; when the answers to our immediate needs are not at the customary close proximity. It is especially challenging when we are forced into this new modus operandi by circumstances beyond our control. This is what Maria was for Dominica. She has altered, albeit for a short while, Dominica’s festive culture. The truth, however, is that every event in life provides opportunities for reflection on the context in which it is experienced. What, therefore, has Maria to say to our celebration of the Lord’s birthday? What lessons can we learn from her effects on the reality which we celebrate at this time of year?

I cannot help but think of the context of the first Christmas more than 2000 years ago. As the greatest saving act of God in our regard, it was welcomed with great rejoicing by angels, shepherds and wise men from the East. However, we must not forget that this divine event was also preceded by rejection and inconvenience. Mary and Joseph had to settle for a stable among animals to bear the child. They found no welcome abode at the inn. What an inconvenience for a king!

The point of this yuletide reflection is not to create a desire to return to primitive conditions and to shun the comforts to which we have become accustomed. It is meant rather, to help us: 1) realize that inconveniences are part of the human condition; and 2) appreciate the fact that in our deprived conditions we are in solidarity with millions of people in our neighbourhood (at home), in our region (Barbuda, Tortola, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico), and in the world at large.

The danger is that we can so easily turn onto ourselves in self-pity in these moments of inconvenience, while millions of our brothers and sisters around the world live in perpetual danger. For instance, we can think of the refugees who have to flee their homes to stay alive, the children who grow up in a culture of bombshells, the millions of lonely people even in the midst of the large city, especially at this time of year.

We need, above all, to develop a greater attitude of gratitude, even for the simple things we are still able to enjoy. Maria no doubt brought untold destabilization to our zones of comfort. Thankfully, however, we still have each other: family, relatives and friends, to share life. Situations of crisis such as ours provide great opportunities for us to get to know each other a little better. Somehow, insensitivity to the people around us happens more easily when we are comfortable and contented; when we feel less the need for others in our space.