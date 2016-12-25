In this season of goodwill let us celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. Christmas has always been to us a time of sharing and caring. It is also a time of reflection – reflection on our way of life, reflection on our errors and reflection on our successes. This Christmas let us reflect on the true meaning of success.

True success should be judged in terms of the achievement of our goals in life. That is what Christmas is all about – celebrating the one who came to earth so that we can fulfill our ultimate goal. That goal is not earthly wealth! That goal is not earthly pleasure. That goal is not power and prestige on earth! That goal is, to be welcomed in the presence of our Lord on our last day on earth! At the appointed time, we want to hear our heavenly father say to us “You did well. You are a good and loyal servant. Because you were loyal with small things, I will let you care for much greater things. Come share my joy with me.” (Mathew 25:21)

Let us pause to reflect on the fact that our pursuits on earth are really just “the little things,” but this is what God will judge us by. We will not be judged by the wealth we accumulate, but rather by how we use that wealth to bring joy to others – our families, our communities, our nation, our world and even to those who we think are our enemies! We will be judged by how we go about accumulating wealth – the pain we cause others, the lives we ruin, the people we deceive and trample on, and those whose trust we betray. We will all leave behind the wealth we accumulate, but we cannot escape our record – it goes before the Lord with us. In our pursuit of pleasure, we will be judged by how we pleased God and how we caused others to follow him. In wielding power, we will be judged by our motives which determine how we use power to improve the well-being of all our citizens.

The Dominica Freedom Party calls on all Dominicans at home and abroad to embrace the true meaning of Christmas, and to pursue true success, not only at this time of year, but throughout 2017. Let us do the little things well! Let each of us resolve in our own ways to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, comfort the lonely, shelter the homeless, cloth the naked, care for those who are sick, those in prison, help those in need irrespective of who they are, and pull our neighbors up to our level and push them higher where we can.

As a people-empowerment oriented political party, we are particularly concerned about the way we conduct our national affairs. We do not do well when we victimize others, denying them jobs, opportunities for study, or other types of assistance that should rightfully be given, simply because they do not support our political party or they do not bring worldly pleasure to us.

We do not do well when we pursue prestige ahead of service. We do not do well when we wield power to stifle legitimate voices and ignore genuine concerns that call for good governance, subvert our democracy, and tell lies to our people to maintain power. We do not do well when we ignore the spirit and intent of our electoral laws and in effect conduct elections through bribery, because we wish to maintain power for our own self-interest at the expense of allowing the people the opportunity to choose a different path. And we certainly do not do well when we condone such behavior or “turn a blind eye” simply because we put self-interest over the national interest.

We certainly do not do well when we make people dependent rather than independent, while making tremendous efforts to enrich ourselves instead of teaching the people how to fish! The record will be held against us! And the truth is that when we do not do well in those ways, it does not fill us with joy. Yes, we may get some pleasure, but do we feel good deep down inside about such behaviors?

The Dominica Freedom Party is ready once again to lead our nation to the path of true success by leading the charge in doing “the little things” well! We are a party that was built on integrity. In the upcoming year, the party machinery will be re-energized. Having had a lull for some time, we will hold our Annual Delegate’s Conference during the first half of the year 2017 at which we will elect a new Political Leader and an executive committee.

The Party will continue to lead efforts to unite our people. Let us all understand that though we may have different points of view, we are our brother’s keeper. Thankfully, our record can be wiped clean before God! That is what Christmas is all about. That is why Jesus came to this earth. Let us take on Christ in 2017 and rewrite the record. Let us begin that journey in our own lives individually and as a nation. Let us do right to the least of God’s people, because in so doing we will be doing it to God and that goes on our record.

Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New Year.

May God bless this isle of beauty, this isle of splendor and its people who are full of godly reverent fear!