My Fellow Dominicans at home and abroad,
Season’s Greetings!
This year, we retell the 2,016-year-old Christmas story of “peace on earth; goodwill to men”, against a worsening backdrop of human misery and governance atrocities in our beloved Dominica. It has been another 12-month catalogue of increasing poverty, joblessness, spiraling cost of living, senseless murders, epidemics, lies from the powerful to fool the powerless and unrelenting abuse of state resources for the benefit of a privileged few.
Yet in response to “come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant”, and as the leadership of the Christian Church pretends to see and hear no evil, we retreat from the harsh and deeply troubling realities of our time to sing the carols that seem to comfort a suffering nation with inspirational claims like “Joy to the World; the Lord has come”. From the corrupt manipulation of the sale of Dominican passports; to the obsession with stealing elections and stifling democracy; to the continuing destruction of the economy – all for private gain – there were no shortage of reminders this year that for many among us while the sorrows grow the blessings just don’t seem to flow.
And so, another year ends and a new one welcomes those on the frontlines of injustice, poverty, suffering and desperation in Dominica with the hope of change in circumstances for which the solution has long remained “but a fleeting illusion, to be pursued but never attained”. This clearly should not be since “God so loved the World that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish but have eternal life”.
But how well do we in daily life heed the Christmas message? How much do we live the Christmas spirit of giving even from our scanty material possessions? Most importantly how conscientiously and effectively do we use God’s gift of talents to stand firmly for the truth, righteousness and justice of God’s design for mankind? As much as we are justifiably unhappy with the nation we have allowed ourselves to become, the change we yearn for, requires us to stand and be counted; for God “helps those who help themselves” especially in securing justice for all.
In his campaign against slavery, American change agent Theodore Parker addressed the inevitability of justice regardless of how uncertain it seems in times of hopelessness and despair:
“I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways. I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can divine it by conscience. But from what I see I am sure it bends towards justice.”
In the truthfulness of the Christmas story there is a guarantee for Christian people of good conscience in this Isle of Beauty that God will implement his plan for change, not by force from the outside but from His spirit that dwells within us all and through which we know that we are God. The more we do His goodwill, the more he abides with us and the more mysteriously He will move to perform His wonders driven by the pace of our interest and commitment.
Let us therefore, take a hint from famed civil rights leader Martin Luther King and ensure that this Christmas season is the one in which we align our inner selves with outside forces dedicated to speeding up the course of justice:
“… there is a creative force in this universe working to pull down the gigantic mountains of evil, a power that is able to make a way out of no way and transform dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows.”
This Christmas, as we the Christians of Dominica celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, we stand on the blessed assurance that we can and will reform the broken electoral system that threatens to deform our freedom and democracy; we can and will stamp out the abuse of public office for private gain; we can and will end poverty; and we can and will secure the greatest good for the greatest number.
Be not afraid, for the promise of Christmas 2016 is that our God, who through endless years remains the same, stands ready to honour our request to command the leaders of this broken land to govern with truth, righteousness and justice. This is the good news of great joy, for all the sons and daughters of our “gem beyond compare”.
Happy Holidays in the love and blessings of His marvelous light.
Dominicans get high blood pressure over everything. If a parrot gives a says something they begjn to vent. When will you all come together as one. It’s Christmas!!! Stop it now. Why behave as spoil children. Most of the comments I read are just so negative. A Christmas message should be simple and to the point. It is not about us. It is about Christ. We are so caught up in ourselves that we forget. I pray that the coming year God will have a closer relationship with God. He cares and love us so much. Dominicans get bk to your first love. You all are so caught up in material things that your eyes are blinded. You do not even look out for the HOMELESS and POOR. You look down on them. Unless you do not take care of them the country will remain the same. STOP THINKING OF YOU ALL SELVES AND BOASTING OF THE MATERIAL THINGS THAT YOU ALL HAVE AND TAKE CARE OF THE POOR. THEN THE LAND WILL BE BLESSED.🎁
I just want to ask Mr. whether if ever he was in power(which of course will never ever happen)whether Dominica would have no poverty; no crime; people would be picking and choose jobs; no bobol; milk and honey would be flowing in everyone’s tap; he would do no wrong; his leadership would be for free to make sure everyone have money in their pocket….. he would eliminate the word corruption from the dictionary; and sees himself as the PUREST BEING.. A man that would, can and does NO WRONG.. Mr. ALFA and the OMEGA when it comes to PERFECTION. The only TRUTHFUL being to ever hold office in government and make Dominica a Paradise where only saints can live anything else shall perish.
you must be god to tell what will and will not happen, idiot.
One thing for sure…,,,he would create the environment for you to get out of the begging state that you are in…You sound like an idiot,but at least,you would be an independent idiot…He would eliminate disrespect for our constitution,he would have functional institutions,he wod give account of our passport sales,he would try to get agriculture out of the DLP coffin,he would give a boost to tourism,he would punish corrupt activities,last but not least,he would make it his duty that there are night sessions at schools islandwide for people like you!!!!
You are Kid with a very narrow minded sense of emptiness to development and the quality of development, good governance and accountability. Getting rid of poverty is the job of the people, the governments role is to facilitate and not rob the people of its states money and resources.
Accountability is key and that is what we ask for. Under Freedom Party`s Dame Eugenia Charles, it worked, where were you. Under Skerrit he has turned our people to poverty, beggars through a Bobol Rd Clinic. Skerrit and his corrupt gang must go, my wish for 2017
Lennox , your message was on point. While most people look at the messenger we should look at the material before us and think wisely for the future of our country.
Dominica is being ruled by the most selfish and corrupt people we have seen so it is time for change .
Mr. Linton is proving that he is out of touch with reality with each passing day. That’s got to be the worst Christmas message ever written by an opposition leader in the modern era. Feels like a paper written by a high school student minutes before the deadline. “through which we know that we are God” … “driven by the pace of our interest and commitment”, What ideas are you trying to convey here? All these senseless and haphazard quotes from songs and speeches simple results in an incoherent and uninspiring message. Please keep it simple mate, you can’t do “sophisticated”…
Well done Hon Lennox Linton. Some people do read but fail to comprehend the quality of the message.
Go work on ur comprehension. U r either dunce or chupit
u cant shut up??? it Christmas what kind of message is that,, god pray for our country if this guy become prime minister
Don’t be blinded by hate. No one knew what labar could do until they won. We now know. GET THIS: GOD DOSENT PRAY:
But when will this GUY ever learn? Boss a Christmas message is different from a Political Message! Playing smart but far from being clever….
You idiot..during Jesus’ walk he challenged and address the corruption and dirty practices of the then government. Skeerit deserves the same tewatment from our Opposition leader. As we suffer inder this corrupt leader we have no time for niceties.
Well said Hon Linton.
Idiot! Viewsexpressed, did you take your time to read the bs you wrote? If not take some time and read over and tell me who is the idiot! Which spelling school did you go to?
Boss man if you do not have anything to say why don’t you shot up
Go get your teacher to read for you ……go on, she is waiting.
Stop talking over the people. Please get down to their level.
Go buy an exercise book and go to school..Your hater,you would have said something negative anyway..Go wallow in your hatred.
%, You of all people talking about hatred? You can’t be serious but just a mere hypocrite.
Hon Linton is trying to raise the level of our people. If this appears to beyond your comprehension, get you sister, brother, a UWP friend to help you with the bigger picture. Do not go to Skerrit, he himself is unable to comprehend. Wake up and run away from him.
The foolish is afraid of wisdom sotherefore. my ppl take heed of what the interletual on Tea
the m on the team Dominicq
Lennox ou pas las parle caca??..
A serious message for all our citizens to reflect deeply upon as we prepare to move into a New Year. Let us hope that by our efforts to do what is good we will see the emergence of a Better Dominica..Merry Christmas and a Happy and prosperous New Year for ALL.
Well said Clayton…thanks.
HAAA. ventage, Dreamer, Bob Marley Admirarer, Reverse Leader, I doh want to wait in vain for power. So help me God, that in the coming year2017, the more things change the more it remains the same. I in that too so help me God!
well well well not even with a simple thing like a Christmas message to the Nation could both the Countries leaders resist the temptation of playing political games .
Can’t they just listen to the messages of other WORLD LEADERS and realize what they are doing is uncalled for ? There’s a time for everything.
Sarckway Tonnierre .
You have given us a lot of hope
“The carols that seem to comfort a suffering nation with inspirational claims like “Joy to the World; the Lord has come”. From the corrupt manipulation of the sale of Dominican passports; to the obsession with stealing elections and stifling democracy.”(Lennox Linton).
Lennox boy, your Christmas message is a master piece! I wish I could recognize the mumbling’s of: Me Almost Nearly cousin that balled-head Mountain Chicken Carpaud (crapo) Mentality Sly Eye Sir Knight Indian doctor of nothing Roosevelt Skerrit as I recognize your message as truth.
Your message is filled the with truth of the day regarding Dominica; a place where some people do not know or feel hardship; they cannot see the failing economy, they do not know what it is to be without a job, and penniless. Their corrupted financial source of income, in additional to the sale of Dominica passports has immunized them from the misery they “Skerrit ” has brought on the people and country!
“Be not afraid, for the promise of Christmas 2016 is that our God, who through endless years remains the same, stands ready to honour our request to command the leaders of this broken land to govern with truth, righteousness and justice”
Linton Sir, I think it is hypocritical of you to speak about God, when all you are doing is rejecting His work in Dominica, as you turn around and say He will fulfill; God cannot fulfill the desire of a dark hearted fellow like you.
You have been saying those things which you said here all the year through, why do you need to retell it –how is it a Christmas message to our people of Dominica?
What you fail to realize that this is your personal opinion and others with you–it is not a message that the majority can share; how do you call it a Christmas message?
As you, yourself said: “It is the celebration of Jesus’ Birth” (not that I agree with that) but should your message be based of the said topic?
This is the biggest piece of garbage written in 2016…Who is that God you are referring to ?Is it S………..?This cesspit of …….,you have blogged,if I had my way, I would empty it where you only could see it!Why can’t you find something productive to do!!
Elizabeth, you are a witch, an evil person, who have a personal vendetta against Lennox, but in as much as you are running off your cursed mouth on him. I will inform you that Lennox is not a thief!
He is not walking looking behind him to see if the Dominica police, or the FBI, or New Scotland Yard detectives trailing to arrest him. You cannot mention anything Lennox thief from you, but I can tell you about many things a certain fellow thief eh!
No name no warrant, no law suite can be effective. Lennox knows what it is work and make an honest living. If he was not an honest man, he would have long gone from rags to riches in a matter of days! By the way there is somebody who need your love and attention; not a politician: Yesterday was Christmas in Canada also, did you cook and take a plate of food to him your “zaffa” your son.
Mind him, and your business, stop leaching on my cousin, I told you anytime you open your mouth on Lennox you and a certain man will feel my…
And by the way, we did not ask you to send us any electronic Christmas card with no long yellow woman on it. You are here talking fart about Lennox, don’t you know he is also a recipient of all the mail disseminated in that other forum.
How can you extend season greetings to someone yesterday, and today we are reading your mess?
You old, old, old hypocrite! Don’t you see nobody responded to your thing?
Another nonsense Christmas message. Belongs in the garbage.
Oh please! Grow up Lennox and know when it’s time and place for political garbage.
Mildred stop being a hypocritical self because you haven got any sense, did you ask your PM the same and why is that, so stop looking at Dominica thru your rose red glasses. remember you live in garbage with your present political administration , hardship is not only affecting the Opposition supporter it affect all the people regardless of which side they are on, so love your party and PM but stop to smell the coffee once in a while instead of throwing dirt in the dark .
Well said Hon Linton. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 2016 to you and your blessed family. You and your party, the UWP have performed exceptionally well. This is the reality of the situation. When Jesus walked the streets and saw the suffering it is the same tone of words and concerns he acclaimed that brought the King then, his pirates and false acolytes to report Jesus hence his crucifixion. Hon Linton be prepared for the out lash of words and inappropriate concerns of the suffering of the people of Dominica from the corrupt acolytes of Skerrit’s ………………who has failed to account to the people for Dominica`s accounts, but behave like Judas and be denial and betray the people of Dominica. These guys continue to worship and protect a false prophet, are blind to the reality of poverty and suffering and the increase in poverty of the poor people of Dominica.
Under inept Skerrit, his corrupt Labour Government The people of Dominica…
Come on its christmas give politics a break. There is poverty all over the world. Do you think with you there will be no poverty in DA? It’s baby jesus birthday try to celebrate it with what ever he bless us with.
this is not politic, this is the gloomy reality of the everyday life in Dominica, open your eyes, this is a perfect Christmas message, it hurts those who blind them self from the truth, the beggars, the handouts people and so forth.
Happy holidays to you family, up and all Dominicans.
Well said.
Hello and good morning my people from a cold New York City. Merry Christmas or Happy holidays to all my fellow Dominicans where ever you are. Thanks Mr Linton and Merry Christmas to you and your family but I don’t read long articles . Merry Christmas sweet Dominica.