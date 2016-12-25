My Fellow Dominicans at home and abroad,

Season’s Greetings!

This year, we retell the 2,016-year-old Christmas story of “peace on earth; goodwill to men”, against a worsening backdrop of human misery and governance atrocities in our beloved Dominica. It has been another 12-month catalogue of increasing poverty, joblessness, spiraling cost of living, senseless murders, epidemics, lies from the powerful to fool the powerless and unrelenting abuse of state resources for the benefit of a privileged few.

Yet in response to “come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant”, and as the leadership of the Christian Church pretends to see and hear no evil, we retreat from the harsh and deeply troubling realities of our time to sing the carols that seem to comfort a suffering nation with inspirational claims like “Joy to the World; the Lord has come”. From the corrupt manipulation of the sale of Dominican passports; to the obsession with stealing elections and stifling democracy; to the continuing destruction of the economy – all for private gain – there were no shortage of reminders this year that for many among us while the sorrows grow the blessings just don’t seem to flow.

And so, another year ends and a new one welcomes those on the frontlines of injustice, poverty, suffering and desperation in Dominica with the hope of change in circumstances for which the solution has long remained “but a fleeting illusion, to be pursued but never attained”. This clearly should not be since “God so loved the World that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish but have eternal life”.

But how well do we in daily life heed the Christmas message? How much do we live the Christmas spirit of giving even from our scanty material possessions? Most importantly how conscientiously and effectively do we use God’s gift of talents to stand firmly for the truth, righteousness and justice of God’s design for mankind? As much as we are justifiably unhappy with the nation we have allowed ourselves to become, the change we yearn for, requires us to stand and be counted; for God “helps those who help themselves” especially in securing justice for all.

In his campaign against slavery, American change agent Theodore Parker addressed the inevitability of justice regardless of how uncertain it seems in times of hopelessness and despair:

“I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways. I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can divine it by conscience. But from what I see I am sure it bends towards justice.”

In the truthfulness of the Christmas story there is a guarantee for Christian people of good conscience in this Isle of Beauty that God will implement his plan for change, not by force from the outside but from His spirit that dwells within us all and through which we know that we are God. The more we do His goodwill, the more he abides with us and the more mysteriously He will move to perform His wonders driven by the pace of our interest and commitment.

Let us therefore, take a hint from famed civil rights leader Martin Luther King and ensure that this Christmas season is the one in which we align our inner selves with outside forces dedicated to speeding up the course of justice:

“… there is a creative force in this universe working to pull down the gigantic mountains of evil, a power that is able to make a way out of no way and transform dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows.”

This Christmas, as we the Christians of Dominica celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, we stand on the blessed assurance that we can and will reform the broken electoral system that threatens to deform our freedom and democracy; we can and will stamp out the abuse of public office for private gain; we can and will end poverty; and we can and will secure the greatest good for the greatest number.

Be not afraid, for the promise of Christmas 2016 is that our God, who through endless years remains the same, stands ready to honour our request to command the leaders of this broken land to govern with truth, righteousness and justice. This is the good news of great joy, for all the sons and daughters of our “gem beyond compare”.

Happy Holidays in the love and blessings of His marvelous light.