Fellow Dominicans,

My entire family joins me in sending you Christmas greetings of joy, happiness and enduring peace.

One Christmas carol describes the season as “the most wonderful time of the year,” and it should be so, especially for those of us who claim to be followers of Jesus Christ and who hold on to him as our Lord and Saviour.

Indeed, one of the wonders of Christmas is the ease with which it evinces the exhibition of the better side of our humanity. It is a time when we spontaneously reach out to each other with expressions of goodwill; when we seek out those who have been neglected and in want, so that we can bring some cheer and joy into their lives and remind them that they have not been forgotten.

The coming together of families at Christmas is another joy of the season. For many of our families, coming together in a festive mood and to share a Christmas meal is a ritual that can’t be missed. It is also a period for healing and reconciliation, as family members share recent events in their lives, bring clarity and truth to misunderstandings, and repair broken relationships.

As a matter of fact, our Christian faith teaches us that this is the very reason why God visited us in the form of the man, Christ the Messiah. It was to bring us back to him, since man seemed to have lost his way.

My friends, some of us are challenged at the level of the family, to sustain beyond Christmas, the atmosphere of care and concern so evident during the Christmas season. Far too many of our senior citizens appear to be abandoned and left alone, at a time in their lives when they need family members the most.

My hope and wish for your family is that you capture or recapture that indispensable communion of love and work that characterises good family life.

As we review and reflect over the year that is slowly passing, there is much that we should be thankful for. We have made steady progress in rebuilding some of the critical and vulnerable areas of our road infrastructure post Erika.

We have resettled the entire village of Dubique in newly built homes at Centre in Grand Bay. In doing so, we have reduced the overcrowding that existed within some families where two or three generations were sheltered previously under the same roof.

As a result of the strong and growing support we continue to receive from interested financiers and development partners, we are more and more confident that we will be able to construct a geothermal plant by the end of 2019. We expect this will have the effect of lowering electricity rates to consumers and increase the competitiveness of the productive sectors of our economy.

We also thank God that through our own efforts, we have been able to generate the resources needed to partly finance the rebuilding and rehabilitation of our infrastructure and to provide support to the neediest of the needy of our citizens.

We can all look to the New Year with the message of hope that Christmas promises. You will see an increase in the pace of construction activity and the opportunity for jobs as the rebuilding of our country enters a new phase.

We will launch the pilot health insurance programme for young mothers and their children. It is our intention to use the knowledge and experience we will gain from this programme to design a national health insurance programme.

All that the Cabinet and I wish of you this Christmas; is that you be a responsible citizen and family member, to be hard working and committed, and to always seek the way of dialogue, compromise and peace as the way of resolving differences.

Have a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with God’s grace and his blessings.