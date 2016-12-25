CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Prime MinisterPress release - Sunday, December 25th, 2016 at 7:10 AM
Fellow Dominicans,
My entire family joins me in sending you Christmas greetings of joy, happiness and enduring peace.
One Christmas carol describes the season as “the most wonderful time of the year,” and it should be so, especially for those of us who claim to be followers of Jesus Christ and who hold on to him as our Lord and Saviour.
Indeed, one of the wonders of Christmas is the ease with which it evinces the exhibition of the better side of our humanity. It is a time when we spontaneously reach out to each other with expressions of goodwill; when we seek out those who have been neglected and in want, so that we can bring some cheer and joy into their lives and remind them that they have not been forgotten.
The coming together of families at Christmas is another joy of the season. For many of our families, coming together in a festive mood and to share a Christmas meal is a ritual that can’t be missed. It is also a period for healing and reconciliation, as family members share recent events in their lives, bring clarity and truth to misunderstandings, and repair broken relationships.
As a matter of fact, our Christian faith teaches us that this is the very reason why God visited us in the form of the man, Christ the Messiah. It was to bring us back to him, since man seemed to have lost his way.
My friends, some of us are challenged at the level of the family, to sustain beyond Christmas, the atmosphere of care and concern so evident during the Christmas season. Far too many of our senior citizens appear to be abandoned and left alone, at a time in their lives when they need family members the most.
My hope and wish for your family is that you capture or recapture that indispensable communion of love and work that characterises good family life.
As we review and reflect over the year that is slowly passing, there is much that we should be thankful for. We have made steady progress in rebuilding some of the critical and vulnerable areas of our road infrastructure post Erika.
We have resettled the entire village of Dubique in newly built homes at Centre in Grand Bay. In doing so, we have reduced the overcrowding that existed within some families where two or three generations were sheltered previously under the same roof.
As a result of the strong and growing support we continue to receive from interested financiers and development partners, we are more and more confident that we will be able to construct a geothermal plant by the end of 2019. We expect this will have the effect of lowering electricity rates to consumers and increase the competitiveness of the productive sectors of our economy.
We also thank God that through our own efforts, we have been able to generate the resources needed to partly finance the rebuilding and rehabilitation of our infrastructure and to provide support to the neediest of the needy of our citizens.
We can all look to the New Year with the message of hope that Christmas promises. You will see an increase in the pace of construction activity and the opportunity for jobs as the rebuilding of our country enters a new phase.
We will launch the pilot health insurance programme for young mothers and their children. It is our intention to use the knowledge and experience we will gain from this programme to design a national health insurance programme.
All that the Cabinet and I wish of you this Christmas; is that you be a responsible citizen and family member, to be hard working and committed, and to always seek the way of dialogue, compromise and peace as the way of resolving differences.
Have a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with God’s grace and his blessings.
ROOSEVELT YOU ARE A BLASPHEMER. DID U JUST FIND OUT? . GOD SENT HIS SON THE “MESSIAH”. He didn’t COME IN THE FORM OF HIS SON. U have to stop fooling the people. The entire world is hearing the words coming from ur mouth. You are dismal failure. You brought politics to Christmas,making treats of ham n turkey. This year only your constituency got. Change from ur bad ways because ur end is nigh. Give GON and GRETTA the justic they deserve. You are servant not master. JEHOVAH is angry with your action. He doesn’t like thieves; (declare your assets). He despise liars and murderers ( GON and Greta ). Check ur self
Merry Christmas!! How many homeless shelters hv you all build in Dkminica. How many homeless peoplecwalking down the street hv you all fed and clothed. Dominica’s number one priority should be looking out for the poor. Have you ever invited the poor or homeless to your house? Have you ever prepared food baskets where you and the others w walk down the streets and feed them? This is the slirit of Christmas. The material things hv blinded this nation. How many funds hv you all raised for the poor. They are treated as dirt in this island. I know because I read on you all news media. There is a blessing for for Dominicans but they hv to take care of the poor. You cannot recieve if you do not take care of those thst are less fortunate. Do that so you all will be able to give Christmas messages of love and hope. DO NOT FORGET THE POOR AND HOMELESS.
“PM”? That clock not changing? Time for a change man!
We hungry poverty in our skin no money to shop
No food to eat can’t pay my bills merry Christmas my foot
Tell us what you are going to do in 2017 to create jobs for all the laborites like e who vote for you.
Curacao swore in its new government last Friday 23 Dec.it is a coaltion of four parties, so they are compelled to work together.
– Curacao population 159,000 , number of Ministers 9
– Dominica population 70,000, number of ministers 18
Must we assume that with only one party in government and twice the number of Ministers they have in Curacao for more than double the population we are at least twice as efficient as Curacao?
con’t (last para, last sentence)… as high as 80% imported.
Undoubtedly, Dominica’s worst PM… that’s Roosevelt Skerrit.
Deliberately reducing a country to a Passport Selling Factory, as a means of generating income for the country, is the worst ill a PM could impose on a people. When you fail to be open and transparent about Dominica’s financial affairs it breeds a lack of trust in the people and sense of disillusion.
Having just returned from D/ca, following the repatriation of my parents to the UK, I can see know why they insisted on leaving D/ca – their homeland they’ve talked about retiring gracefully all of my life. Extended family members are so dependent on them with three quarters of them having NO JOBS and NO GOOD DEEDS being exercised – everything, I mean everything, comes at a cost. There isn’t any entreprenial spirit among the people, as the majority seems bankrupt of ideas. I skimmed through the produces being sold at the many supermarkets on island and how shocking it was to see that they were as high as 80%…
Skerrit u took an English woman to rename a school after her how long ago. This woman has donated nothing to Dominica thus far. She really meant wat she said ” go suck salt.” All other folks are giving this and that during Christmas, what has that soukouyah done for my country for her name to be on a school. Once again this shows how wicked and evil you and your cabal are!
A very big sigh! A Christmas message with good intention, spoilt by using it as a vehicle for political propaganda. God knows what we all have done, the good and the bad and Christmas is not a political platform to boost one’s ratings! The opposition leader’s message is full of gloom and the P.M.’s own full of boasts. Christmas, of all all occasions is one of quiet reflection, peace and unconditional good will. Even during a terrible world war, more than a century ago, opposing forces left their trenches to celebrate, shake hands and play football together, against their leaders’ wishes. Give it a break please!
The OTHER GUY should take a page from your book.
If that happens,he will have to destroy the country like the other guy,so you will remain in perpetual poverty???Are you benefitting from our passport sales?
Boy not even one child you give a gift for Christmas and you their talking politics bullish on Christmas Day, fire on you.
What a shame! The PM couldn’t even bring himself to say that he knows the the economic prospects for the citizens of Dominica is better this Christmas than it was last because it is not. We are hurting. We need jobs.
Ahhh Margway sar
Both the countries leaders choose to play political games with a simple thing like a christmas message to the nation .
well well well Don’t they listen to other world leaders ?
Isn’t there a time for everything?
I’m ashamed you know .
Leave Hon Linton and UWP out of this.
Merry Christmas, to all, our table has been set for that magical year 2019. Keep hope alive as we looking forward to the most wonderful time of he year, just that its going o be 2019 when we hope we all will be told that Yet another Great Christmas maybe for 2024! Pray, Pray, and give thanks for what we have/have not.
This guy has a lot of nerve you have made you people get poor
You forgot to mention that Dominica has become under your leadership a PASSPORT PRODUCTION FACTORY…Every other sector is decaying six feet deep!!!!
MERRY. Prosperous. Love. Family. Sharing.
Skerritt’s actions as PM of this lovely Nature Isle has done so many things, totally in contradiction to the teachings of Jesus. Jesus fought corruption, evil and for doing so was crucified. In DA those involved in evil are praised
What does Merry mean? What does prosperous mean? Agricultural sector is being dismantled, legal system, village councils, police, heavily influenced by political operatives. Trending in dictatorship, of a few nouveau riches fellas, manipulating, fooling the people. impoverishment of an entire nation is on the rise, merry? no signs of Free and Fair elections, merry?
Instead of we hearing about increase in food production, or the building of an agro-processing plant, Skerritt’s DLP Gov’t has embarked on the production of our passports for selected agents to sell. Millions are being made by a few.
Merry, Prosperous with Cabrits land stolen from us to give to foreigner,…
Christmas day is maybe the most Holy day in the Christian calendar as we remember and celebrate the birth of our Lord, who was given to us over 2000 years ago. The Christmas story always reminds me of Peace on earth and goodwill to men. Yet, sadly enough, Christmas day reminds me of the most evil and wicked act against an elderly couple when the house of Mr. & Mrs. GON Emmanuel was fire bombed on the early hours of Christmas Morning of 2009, and up to this day nothing has been done to bring to justice those who planned and executed that evil act, though someone confessed to be part of executing the plan. Unless Skerrit addresses that evil act and call on the police to do everything they can to bring such evil men to justice, his yearly nice Christmas message is to me the same as a person not taking a bath for a year but uses perfume and deodorant to cover his bad odors
Here is an education for you Skerrit: First of all I doubt that you are a follower of Jesus Christ; if you are; I suspect that you are one of the most hypocritical follower, of us all!
A follower of Jesus Christ, should not be a victimizer of the poor, or anyone for that mater, and definitely should be impeccable at of corruption. Now let me educate you to the truth that “Christmas” has nothing; absolutely nothing to do with Jesus Christ, no matter how popular the festivities may be, and the involvement of all the so called churches in the world. Christmas, is a commercial pagan holiday from the time of its inspection.
I challenge anybody to pinpoint the exact day and date of Jesus birthday; surely it is not the 25th day of December of any year. Jesus never told anyone to celebrate his birthday; his instruction is that his followers observed the Passover:
If you are a follower of Jesus, you will remember he broke bread, eat, and drank wine with his disciples and told them…
Continue:
If you are a follower of Jesus, you will remember he broke bread, eat, and drank wine with his disciples and told them “do this in remembrance of .” There is no place in the Bible where the word Christmas is found, and there is no instruction to celebrate the birth of Jesus, that is a man made commercial holiday. This is one of the times when the word of God prevails, in that he said; for in vain they worship me!
No, the bible did not say to celebrate Jesus ‘birth. But we as Christians choose to. Do you celebrate your birthday? For those of us who wish to, allow us to do so and you should just do as you please. I do think that the meaning for those who commercialize this holiday is not about Christ but the money.
Francisco, so what…? What is your issue..?
“As a matter of fact, our Christian faith teaches us that this is the very reason why God visited us in the form of the man, Christ the Messiah. It was to bring us back to Him, since man seemed to have lost his way”–News Article
Prime Minister Sir, this a very profound statement here, which all Christians should clearly understand, but much too many of us do not. God visited us in the form of the Man, Christ Jesus, confirms the fact the “Jesus the Son” and the Father, ” Eternal Spirit”, Christ of Love and Holiness is “One God”–we cannot separate them.
God’s needs for us to become “reconciled” to Him is because that was His plan from the very beginning, until Adam defiled that body, through which he was created to reproduce the World.
In doing so Adam put out the Light that was the Likeness of God in him; which resulted in his separation form the God of Holiness, because of his defiled body, which the Holiness of God cannot tolerate.
Adam brought us, his offspring into this world with that same condition of separation from God, from generation to generation.
But God is Love, full of mercy and compassion, and He created man to demonstrate His glory; for that reason, He would have man returned to Him, in his original form of “Image and Likeness” in Love and Holiness–that is what reconciliation to God is all about.
By His suffering, bleeding, dying, and resurrection, Jesus the Son–the Person of the Trinity–fulfilled that mission, and by the faith of man, pertaining to what Jesus did he can become reconciled to God’s Holiness and to have His Love, which is the form of Light–the Life of his soul.
Merry Christmas to You and Your family Sir, coming from deep within me. Blessings!
Empty words
Same to you Mr.PM
“One of the wonders of Christmas is the ease with which it evinces the exhibition of the better side of our humanity.”…Well said Pm, and to alert you that that side be reaching out where you and your government exhibit deceitfulness with handouts to poor and vulnerable people. You track record is a very bad one that has been recorded and documented and will be with you for a long time. A gentle reminder that the confession box is always open.
We are not moved nor interested by your platitudes, its all a fake & well rehearsed, tomorrow the colour of the chameleon changes to one of autocratic rule and abuse.
“Christ the Messiah. It was to bring us back to him, since man seemed to have lost his way.”…….Are you back to him Skerrit. Words are hollow and meaningless, your actions over the years appears that you are outdated and late for a confession. You are hurting us the people of Dominica with your corrupt and deceitful political actions with the many Judas` that surrounds…
Hope ! Hope !
Hello and good morning my people from a cold New York City. Merry Christmas to all my fellow citizens where ever you are. Thanks Mr Skerrit and Merry Christmas to you and your family. I don’t read long articles anymore but Merry Christmas to sweet Dominica.
I agree with you, Skerrit is a long article, long overdue…and we need to take Dominica back. This man and government have failed Dominica.