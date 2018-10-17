Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said it is possible that Dominica could be climate resilient in five years.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Building Climate Resilient Countries” upon receiving an honorary degree from the Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

He said Dominica has been affected by changing weather patterns and the international community has been inspired by his government’s goal of making Dominica the world’s first climate resilient country and the conviction of its leadership.

“It has so far been supportive of our efforts to deliver on this vision and the example that Dominica can potentially set for the world,” he remarked. “We believe that what has so far been pledged, if those pledges are honored within the timeframe set, in combination with our own limited national resources, it is possible for Dominica to be meaningfully climate resilient in five years.”

He stated that Dominica is small enough for climate resiliency to be achieved quickly.

“We are small enough that climate resiliency is within our reach in a relatively short period of time,” Skerrit said. “Larger countries would find this much harder to do. Yet, Dominica is also a sovereign democratic nation, with all the complications, advantages and challenges that brings. Re-arranging entire systems of education and health to support resiliency is complex.”

Skerrit stated that more and more experts are warning of the danger of losing the planet as weather patterns change and shift.

“Dominica has witnessed a dramatic escalation of storm damage in recent years,” he stated. “The recently released report by the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recorded that, ‘Climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security, and economic growth are expected to increase with global warming (and that any such increase) is projected to affect human health, with primarily negative consequences.’”

The Prime Minister said Duquesne University has steadfastly shown its commitment to protecting “our fragile environment”, with its continued support of environmentally friendly initiatives, such as its innovative ice cooling systems which cool buildings and reduces peak energy demand; to identify other initiatives that protect the ozone layer and reducing the greenhouse effect.

“It pleases me that in recognizing this, the University is also giving high regard to environmental conservation through Duquesne’s Centre for Environmental Research Education (CERE), which offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in environmental science and management, along with the specialized MBA; with a focus on sustainability,” Skerrit noted.