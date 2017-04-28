Close to 99,000 sick days claimed in Dominica in 2016 – reportDominica News Online - Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 7:52 AM
A report by the Dominica Employers’ Federation has shown that a total of 9,000 sick leave certificates were registered in 2016 to social insurance and employers, totaling close 99,000 sick days claimed.
That is equivalent to roughly 271 years.
Additionally, the report shows that a total of five doctors gave out the equivalent of 91.1 years of sick leave in 2016 alone.
“The trend in certified sick leave has been alarming over the past six years,” the report stated. “2016 has continued the increasing trend in absenteeism and associated payroll costs to employers.”
Statistics below compares sick leave granted between 2010, 2011 and 2016.
“And to put the foregoing statistics into proper perspective, one has to be reminded that the data does not include certified sick days of less than 4 days duration, as well as uncertified illness leave, and absences when an employee has to visit his health care provider,” the report stated. “If these were to be included, it would give a better reflection of the “work readiness” of the less-than-23,000 registered employees in Dominica.”
The Federation said in the past it has revealed that the same three or four doctors always top the list of liberal sick leave givers.
“In 2016, the same four doctors led the way, but there were joined by a fifth doctor who was ‘heavy’ with the sick leave pen,” the report stated.
These five doctors prescribed sick leave as follows:
President of the Dominica Employers Federation, Benoit Bardouille, at the 2015 AGM of the Federation expressed concerns that EC$19-million had been spent in three years paying wages to employees who were on sick leave.
He stated that the figures were “not encouraging” and a tighter approach to curbing this is critical.
“There is an increase in sick leave and other absenteeism at the national level, probably signs of discontented workers or loop holes in the legislation or both,” Bardouille said in 2015. “The Federation has been analyzing and releasing data on sick leave and the figures are not encouraging. Over those three years EC$ 19-million has been spent by social insurance and employers in paying wages for zero work. We definitely have to give it a second
look.”
Several laws already provide for annual non-productive breaks in Dominica as follows:
Every Sunday – 52 days
Other Public Holidays – 12 days
Minimum Vacation – 12 days
Maternity Leave – 72 days
Certified Sick Leave – 36 days
Industrial Injury – 156 days
Compassionate Leave – 2 days
Other leaves provided for in industrial agreements include:
Jury Services
Sporting Activities
Paternity Leave
Union Leave
Study Leave
Family Emergencies
Uncertified Sick Leave
At a government consultation earlier this week, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed concern over the large number of “unnecessary sick leaves granted in Dominica.
27 Comments
Them man know how to use psychology on the minds of the populace.
Since they in control, then they use fear to dominate your thinking skills.
But guess what nothing they try can ever bit the truth, your reality is your reality. Tell them.
This abuse of sick days has nothing to do with employee discontent. People are the same everywhere. If you give them an opportunity to benefit themselves they will always take advantage of it. The government needs to change the law. Many employers in the U.S. will have you go on short-term disability if you are sick for more than 5 consecutive days. During disability the employee is paid two-thirds of his salary. That reduces the abuse of extended sick days. Short-term disability program can be administered through Dominica Social Security. 99,000 days in one year by 23,000 employees is abusive, excessive, absurd, out of control, and crippling to Dominica’s fragile economy. This is a national emergency! It is imperative that the government steps in NOW!
You make them lazy , what do expect sir? Don’t complain now
How many of the sick workers died…..That might be interesting,,
You make them lazy what do you expect sir ? Don’t complain now
Maybe one thing Jury can do is get the people who are not working and let them do jury duty. In that way, they can get paid and employees can remain at their workplace.
Secondly, maybe if the employer was recognizing the empoyee’s work and congratulate them or give them rewards when they do a job properly, they would stay at work.
Maybe if the employer had good working conditions, the employee would stay at work even if they had the flu. Maintaining employer/ employee working relationship will encourage the employee to come to work. Find out what’s bothering the employee. A lot of times STRESS can cause the employee to stay home and i do not blame doctors sometimes for giving sick leave because only the employees know what’s wrong with them… coming to work stressful can either make you lose a customer with your hard face, or not do much on the job and cheat the employer their time….
Dont forget people had chikengunya ,and Zika.
And the rest .
Plus the disease that no body talking about in Dominica , Rum overhang.
And Rum bed 🐜
According to Fadda Fox, “I duckkinnnngggg”
If you are an employee , this concern will annoy you as you will wonder who gives them the right to say whether you are sick or not. However, if you are an employer or a manager and are privy to business expenditure, then you will understand how this is a problem. Imagine though, that you have employed a full-time cleaner for your home and that you are required to pay her whether she is at work or not. Now imagine that the cleaner calls in sick at least one day every week and you still have to pay the full salary. would you be happy about that? This is what employers are facing – constantly having to pay full wage for part-time employment. Believe me, it is extremely frustrating.
Way papa. This is a mess. I have heard of several instances where doctors here write up ick leave certificates for employee who are not even on island, stating that, “I have seen employee xxxx today…”. Some employees don’t even visit the doctor’s office, but they get sick eave certificate.
I find the P.M. is very presumptious. Is he an expert on health as well? How can he he claim to know that a large number of sick leaves are unncessary? Does he have hard evidence for that and pretends to know better than a real medicaldoctors, who issued the certificates in the first place. Yes, he should worry about the high rate of sickness leave but suppose it is for genuine purposes, what then?
DOMINICANS WATCH OUT!!!!!!!
I’m very happy the government and businesses are finally realizing this!!
It’s about time!!
May I suggest that this upward trend in sick leave may be an indication of lack of motivation, and career opportunity, which can be a clinical stress factor by itself? In other words, employees may be less happy at work.. than before.
Employers, you have a choice. Monitor the sick leave your employees are taking. If you thin it is excessive, fire said employees to set an example. That will get the message across very quickly. In a sense, I blame you for not adequately managing your business.
why cry? you all have a lot of money giving away , and saying money is not a problem,You place nep workers in institutions where there is more workers than work ,Playing politics ,now you crying? You do not want to give workers a raise of pay ,and you want more performance? By all means the hard workers of Dominica is under attack by this prime minister, The only people he do not attack ,are the lazy people who keep walking up the steps of financial center time and time again to beg you ,and keep you feeling like a god,, You did it to the farmers ,Now you have them begging ,The police ,the nurses the elderly ,the school children The judges and magistrates ,the lawers, THE CHURCHES <THE CHURCHES ,THE CHURCHES,OH MY GOD GOD GOD,THE CHURCHES, If my people who are called by my name ,would humble themselves ,seek my face ,and TURN FROM THEIR WICKED WICKED ways ,, THEN THEN THEN will i hear from heaven, forgive their sins , and heal their lands,
Thanks for the follow up, DNO. This context makes the PM’s remarks easier to understand.
the cost of living in this country is to dam high u work to hard for little money and as u get it bills and food take all of it ,so when u tired with that little bit of money they paying u must say home or send them a sick leave ,
What is the point? Are you all saying people get sick intentionally? This data while there is a need for concern does not clearly explain the problem
This is the data. OK. Other than ratio analysis what other analysis was made using this data? Was there analysis of the root causes of these illnesses? Could the increase in sick days be due to deteriorating working conditions or even increasing workloads without proper safeguards being put in place. There’s also recent reports of increased CNCDs, are these correlated? Instead of trying to assign blame to doctors who took an oath to preserve health and life, maybe it’s time employers federation look within and get it’s members to create a healthy workspace so that employees will have less need for sick leave and thus increasing productivity.
I guess that is the way the public service is silently protesting their disgust at what is happening. Too much nepotism and politics in the service. From the President to the messengers, Police chief to constables. If you do not drink red juice, eat red food, breathe red air, s*%#t red and sing red tunes nothing for you. Sad situation on the nature isle.
We also have to put this into perspective.
Last year there was an outbreak of Zika virus and that would put quite a few people out of work.
Before that there was the Chikungunya virus,
We need now to see what will be the stats for this year and then compare it to previous years.
you know the problem is the current economic problem in Dominica, handout economy, handout economy, handout economy!! Unsustainable jobs, lack of incentives for the average DOMINICAN!
Hmm. I think the next step should be to investigate the causes of sickness. Is it that people really are more unhealthy? Is it that people are unhappy with their jobs? Is it that people are lazy? Time to end the talk and do some research! Investigate! Get some more data! Explore correlations!
Are employees who go off on sick leave being paid MORE THAN THEIR SALARIES?
I see no sense in stressing over the doctors who certify the sick leave especially if you take into consideration they may be the frontline doctors who deal with the cases that actually warrant sick leave. For example, the main gynecologist must be one, the main doctor at casualty must be one, mac & cheese must be one (most popular office always full) and bone specialist should be one (people cannot work with fractures). When so called intelligent people take information out of context you must get these sought of ridiculous analysis. SMH.
