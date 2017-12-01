INSPIRE Inc. extends a heartfelt thank you to each of you who contributed in cash and in-kind to provide food, clothing and shelter for folks in Colihaut following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Barrels and pallets were placed in containers and sent through the UK Dominica High Commission in early October.

Avis Talbot, INSPIRE’s representative, worked tirelessly with Jacqui Obi, Darren and others to receive and package contributions.

They purchased food, tarpaulins, medical supplies, baby supplies and other essentials.

We must say a huge thank you to Nicholas in Peckham who kindly offered his business space, which came with a lot of community support for storing and packing.

On the ground in Dominica Avis and Tracey monitored the port over a four week period and in the last week every day to ensure that the goods earmarked for the three communities of Colihaut, Loubiere and Salisbury were retrieved and released.

In Colihaut and Loubiere the elderly and parents with young children were prioritized in the distribution.

The context: On September 19th, 2017 the country Dominica as we knew it, was changed forever. Early estimates are that approximately 95% of the housing stock lost their roofs, and water boulders and debris submerged many houses.

The clean-up in Colihaut has been completed and the focus is now on rebuilding houses, addressing the emotional trauma and rebuilding lives back to our perfect imperfections.

Colihaut and INSPIRE Inc. express sincere appreciation to every individual for your practical response to the emergency call; to the Colihaut Village Council and Kashibona Academy for their prompt, equitable and transparent distribution; and to Colihaut in Focus UK and the UK Dominica High Commission for their organisational support.

A special thank you to Avis Talbot whose professionalism, commitment and persistence made this initiative possible.