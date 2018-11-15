It seems that we only speak out against child abuse when it has graced social media. We completely disregard it when it is right in front of us. Who should defend and speak out for the vulnerable when they have been silenced by their abusers? The burden is left to us; the family, the community, the country.

As we may be aware, child sexual abuse is not a new phenomenon. It is present in every community around Dominica. As a young person, I believe that we should not voice our concerns only when child abuse has become a series of events. Stop it now! Interestingly, growing up in a rural community, I have witnessed and can attest that it is the most vulnerable who are affected by child sexual abuse. Children are young, inexperienced and are unable to make critical decisions which guide their lives. The abusers are predators feeding on their weaknesses to force them into believing that there is ‘nothing wrong’ with their actions.

We’ve all been young. Have your parents ever told you if you do not come home by the time the streetlights come on that you’d be punished? As soon as that time arrives we rush home since we are afraid of the consequences. Similarly, the victims are silenced through threats and they fear that the consequences of them speaking out would affect them even more than the cruel abuse. We need to understand that the psychological scars are far more grave than the physical impacts. Children become isolated and emotionally drained and in some cases rebellious. It is our responsibility at this point to notice the changes and even more so, to question the changes. When do we act? Should we be as silent as the victims? Speak out because they can’t!

Importantly, it has often been stated that most times the abusers are the ones closest to the victims: the fathers, the brothers, the uncles, the friends. Some years ago, I recall one child stating that she does not want to be the reason that her family falls apart. Therefore, it is evident that the pain becomes a burden to carry. The inability to speak out against abuse converts into the inability to be a child. In a famous Dominican calypso, we have been called on to ‘Let children be children.’ Personally, I have never been a victim of abuse and I have been fortunate enough to be raised by family and friends who shower me with love. It is because of this that I have chosen to write. I strongly believe that every child, no matter the age, should be recipients of unwavering love, care and strict guidance.

Notably, I have been seriously intrigued by the fact that persons would blame the victims and not the abusers. This is because of the length of time taken by the victims to speak out or in some cases ‘they do not believe that they behave like children anyway’. Do we know what we are doing when we make such crude comments? We are definitely silencing other victims whose greatest desire is to speak out. We are silencing the victims who are afraid of being judged by other members of society. Lucky Dube, the famous reggae artist has clearly stated, ‘If you can’t say something good about somebody, oh shut up’. As a nation, we are to be positive and always advocating for what is just. As adults, we are to lead from the front, knowing that the things that we say could affect someone longing to be rescued from the bondage of child abuse.

Then, there’s the big topic; the age of consent. I am sure that we have all heard someone say, “But they liked it.” As an individual passionate about law, I will advise that it does not matter whether a child liked it or not. As long as a child is under the age of consent stipulated by law, that child cannot give consent. Do you believe that a three year old child could consent to sexual intercourse when she does not even know the nature of the act? Laws are put in place to govern our society and these laws should be put into action as long as there is a breach of a provision.

This is not an essay submitted for a competition or a work of art. This is a call for us to speak for the victims who have been silenced. We can only see changes when we work on the problems plaguing our society.

This is my contribution. A youth with a vision.