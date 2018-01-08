The Concern Citizens Movement has written to the Chairman of the Electoral Commission about the paralysis that exists in the Electoral Commission as regards electoral reform.

The letter underscores that Electoral Observer Missions of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Commonwealth Secretariat have made recommendations to the Government of Dominica and the Electoral Commission in 2014 and that to this day no tangible action has been undertaken towards implementing these recommendations to achieve comprehensive electoral reform. It is noteworthy that the OAS Electoral Observer Mission made its first recommendation for electoral reform in 2009 following the general elections held that year.

The letter calls on the Commission to inform the Concern Citizens Movement of the steps it will be taking in 2018 towards realization of electoral reform and informs the Commission of the Movement’s preparedness to have an exchange of views with the Commission.

From the perspective of the Movement, the main elements of electoral reform in the Dominican context refers to an updated voters lists, voter identification cards, and campaign finance reform, and gender equity in candidates for national political office.

Further, the Movement wishes for the process towards comprehensive electoral reform be guided by the recommendation of the OAS and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The letter is copied to President of Dominica, H.E. Mr. Charles Savarin, Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition, Hon. Lennox Linton, Mr. Kent Vital, Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party, the Secretary-General of the OAS, H.E. Mr. Juan Almagro, the Secretary- General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, H.E. Baroness Patricia Scotland, and the Chief Executive Officer of The Carter Center, Ambassador Mary Ann Peters.

During 2018, the Concern Citizens Movement will be focused on active advocacy for comprehensive electoral reform before the next general election and plans on the implementation of a number of activities in this regard. Activities will include building awareness about electoral reform in communities across Dominica, and building partnerships and awareness in the international community about the indispensable value of electoral reform in Dominica, which is long overdue in Dominica.

Regarding the program of Concern Citizens for 2018, President Loftus Durand, has stated, “the implementation of completer electoral reform has been on the cards for some time now, and therefore we see the need to give this aspect of our electoral process the necessary publicity that it truly deserves; in that once implemented, the citizenry of Dominica will now be able to enjoy the benefits of being part of a true democracy.”