Director of Lifeline Ministries, Tina Alexander, is expressing concern that only a small percentage of sexual abuse cases are being heard in the courts in Dominica.

She told Dominica News Online that many cases of abuse are received but very few go through the court system.

“We have 100 police reports a year and 200 welfare reports and only about 10 successful prosecutions,” she stated.

Furthermore, she said the court system in Dominica favors the defendant and victims are being traumatized.

“Our court system is biased in favor of the defendant,” she noted. “We need a family court as the current system is itself traumatizing to the victim,” she added.

She said also that the exploitation of the island’s children and women, especially those living in shelters following Hurricane Maria, should stop.

She pointed out that people with power and responsibility need to take a stand and not exploit the needs of the vulnerable.

“It is important that no benefits are exchanged for sexual favors and all relief and welfare should be distributed on a needs basis by professionals in a transparent and fair way,” she explained.

She said that there are problems with people staying at unfamiliar homes and in shelters or tents which don’t have proper arrangements for privacy.

“There are people who are really struggling and feel that they have no hope of finding themselves legitimately entitled to help so they turn to the age-old practice of making bum,” Alexander explained.

While admitting that children and youth are receiving more help with school expenses this year than ever before, Alexander said that there are still situations where mothers are compromised and have even facilitated their girls to provide sexual services.

“Often the children know that the family is dependent on the man providing the income and so they do not want to make a report,” Alexander explained.