Thirty-five Christian single professionals ranging from age twenty and over have been treated to motivational speeches and networking at the 2017 International Christian Singles and Professionals Conference (ICSPC).

The conference, which took place on July 22nd at the Pastoral Center in Morne Bruce, highlighted the art of finding a balance between various personal, professional and social aspects of being a single Christian professional including health and wellness, and developing a “go get it” attitude.

Presentations were made by impactful business professionals such as Radio Host and Owner of Bunny’s Cakes and Pastries and Adrenaline Ads, Narlie Bertrand, and a married couple of over 15 years who addressed the secrets to a successful marriage.

“The International Christian Singles Professional Conference is a forum to support, empower, encourage, motivate, and help with the development of single people in all aspects of their personal and professional lives. Christian principles remain at the core of our objectives; however, we do not cater only to single professionals belonging to any one religion or denomination. Neither do we target any one gender; in other words, this is a conference for both men and women and all single people,” said facilitator of the conference Nazarine Gordon.

The response was positive throughout the time of the conference as all professionals engaged in discussions both general and personal.

Participants were particularly impressed with the presentation done by Bertrand as she spoke from a spiritual perspective of being goal driven both in the single and even the married life, and staying in tune with God.

“We must follow the lead of the Holy Spirit. Everybody here has something great, has something wonderful in them. Even the worst person, there is something good in them, and the worst person is for somebody, but not everybody is for everybody. It’s not because you are eighteen-years-old you are automatically supposed to have a boyfriend…if you want to be a go getter, you have to be careful who is around you and your boundaries,” she said during her presentation.

One of the attendees was impressed by Bertrand’s presentation.

“I think that the conference is going quite well, the speakers that we had earlier, a young single entrepreneur (Bertrand) who seems to be doing very well, and is well founded in her faith in God. It is going on very well. There are areas that all of us can speak to and adopt into our lives to make ourselves better single professionals,” she said.

Out of the thirty-five persons who registered there were a total of four men who were present, while all the rest were women.

Gordon in her remarks stated that the forum itself was not meant to “segregate single professionals” but instead to raise awareness through initiatives like these that provides opportunities to discuss and share issues, ideas while interacting and focusing on issues that single professionals want to talk about.