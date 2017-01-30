Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke has warned that US President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry to the US for the predominantly Muslims nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen may extend to the Caribbean.

“I am concerned that he could expand that if we don’t organize and push back now,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told an emergency meeting of the Muslim community in her Brooklyn district on Sunday night.

“We know that in the Caribbean region there is a very healthy Muslim population from Guyana, to Trinidad, to Jamaica across the board; and so, we have to make sure we come together,” added the representative for the predominantly Caribbean 9thCongressional District in Brooklyn.

