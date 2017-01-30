Congresswoman warns Trump’s immigration ban may extend to the CaribbeanJamaica Observer - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 2:38 PM
Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke has warned that US President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry to the US for the predominantly Muslims nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen may extend to the Caribbean.
“I am concerned that he could expand that if we don’t organize and push back now,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told an emergency meeting of the Muslim community in her Brooklyn district on Sunday night.
“We know that in the Caribbean region there is a very healthy Muslim population from Guyana, to Trinidad, to Jamaica across the board; and so, we have to make sure we come together,” added the representative for the predominantly Caribbean 9thCongressional District in Brooklyn.
Well using Tony and Skerrit supporters logic it seems like Lennox is conspiring with this Congress woman as well. And they saying lennox don’t know people . SMH.
I have said this and unfortunately it WILL come to reality. We have no one but that of a power hungry, will say anything if I can’t win an election, to blame. CBS needed a dunce to blasphemy the CBI program and they got it. Keep in mind, this is the same country who in acted NAFTA which KILLED the banana industry. Has anyone wondered why this guy was the only person to divulge on a national program with millions of viewers such ridiculous rhetoric About the CBI program?
My Beloved Country is crying. Her tears are streaming down from Portsmouth to Scotts Head that a fellow Dominican is attempting to destroy her at all cost necessary.
This is so sad!
Cyril: you have a nerve. The facts are staring you right in the face and instead of laying the blame on the real traitors you are blaming Linton. CBS did not need Linton to tell them what they already knew. Shame on you and the rest of the blind supporters who are willing to put one man before country.
Cyril, the US, the FBI, the CIA and other international spy agencies know everything what is going on….you remember wikileaks?
Is ok…lets sell more passports!
Like u don’t no it there cause it not on media who u fooling
I thought the congresswoman was going to suggest to those having difficulties traveling to the US with their regular passport that they could buy a DOMINICA passport on line and their problems would be solved. This is the best time to market our product Dominica
Madam congresswoman, let not your hear be troubled about Iranian Muslimand other Muslims trying to enter the US. In fact that is very good news for our passport factory and employees, as we have a reputation of manufatoring passports and diplomatic passports, at a very affordable price. We have some very good and reputable staff, some of which are lawyers, politicians, law enforcement officer, pastors, priests, and yes, even some that love West Indies cricket board. Our office is located in the Morne Daniel area, though sometimes we may move to Savanne Pile, off course because of our many politicians population within the area, nice villas for ur convinience, and some real dynamic and annoited preachers some of whom will even teach you how to catch crab and become a millionaire. So if Trump cancels your passport just call us and we will manufacture a passport to meet ur needs. In fact if your Dominica passport isin question, we will simply photo stamp cancelled on it
This is indeed alarming. We do not know how much further he will go.
Am I over reacting when I say he should be forced to undergo a psychiatric evaluation For some time I have thought I detected something there but I am not a mental health professional. It is a serious matter because he has the potential of starting a war.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Just in case you are not aware, the 7 countries who have bans on visas are SYRIA, IRAQ, IRAN, YEMEN, SUDAN, LIBYA and SOMALIA. These are the countries with a reputed history of terrorist attacks. (Most of the sexxxy terrorist who were responsible for 911 were Saudis, but the president have excused Saudi Arabia from the ban.)
Oh trust me, if Trump puts a ban on certain countries in the Caribbean it wouldn’t be because of of our native muslim population. We have something called a mail order passport industry, a magnet for crooks and terrorists.
What percentage of the Caribbean is muslim? I am not an American voter neither am I a supporter of having an ex-stripper in the white house serving as first lady. I strive to speak with honesty not because I am not happy with the president elect and his immigration strategies but what the President is doing is NOT a Muslim ban, since it doesn’t include Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. It’s actually a ban on people who want to visit the United States from countries that have a difference of opinion with America even though the US is now an ally of Iraq. This is a xenophobic attitude with the potential to escalate in seriousness to what xenophobia can bring about as the case with south Africa . We in the Caribbean have nothing to worry about…yet. We in the Caribbean still can get our visas, our greencards are not being revoked. keep calm and stay focus.
oH oH
i may have missed it
if i did then my apologies
but to me i never heard comments from that woman in support of protesters for black rights
after the police killings .
Just saying ( i may be wrong )
Yes, and also those Caribbean countries that selling their passports to shady characters and criminals…
Fear mongering!!!! There are certainly more than 7 Muslim countries. Caribbean Muslims never pose threat and there are millions of Muslims already living in the US with mosques all over the place.
Skerrit to blame for that one. 1000%
Tell Trump to hold . WE would be fools to do everything that backward country does. First marijuana was a class 1 drug right next to meth and cocaine. Now its green gold. Meanwhile we still in the old brainwash they gave us still fighting it. WE WOULD BE FOOLS! to adopt this policy in the Caribbean. to hell with America, Trump, and if this lady believes dem assness will fly amongst rational thinking people then she can kick boulders too.
Hmph… The only real Americans are the indians the europeans met there.
Maybe they should start Vetting.
Cause we have them here too, wi!! Some wid Deep-automatic passport.