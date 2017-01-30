Congresswoman warns Trump’s immigration ban may extend to the CaribbeanJamaica Observer - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 2:38 PM
Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke has warned that US President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry to the US for the predominantly Muslims nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen may extend to the Caribbean.
“I am concerned that he could expand that if we don’t organize and push back now,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told an emergency meeting of the Muslim community in her Brooklyn district on Sunday night.
“We know that in the Caribbean region there is a very healthy Muslim population from Guyana, to Trinidad, to Jamaica across the board; and so, we have to make sure we come together,” added the representative for the predominantly Caribbean 9thCongressional District in Brooklyn.
I have said this and unfortunately it WILL come to reality. We have no one but that of a power hungry, will say anything if I can’t win an election, to blame. CBS needed a dunce to blasphemy the CBI program and they got it. Keep in mind, this is the same country who in acted NAFTA which KILLED the banana industry. Has anyone wondered why this guy was the only person to divulge on a national program with millions of viewers such ridiculous rhetoric About the CBI program?
My Beloved Country is crying. Her tears are streaming down from Portsmouth to Scotts Head that a fellow Dominican is attempting to destroy her at all cost necessary.
This is so sad!