Connecticut-based Saint Lucian Organization donates to DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, March 26th, 2018 at 11:49 AM
New York, NY (March 26, 2018) — Last week, Saint Lucia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Cosmos Richardson, presented a cheque in the amount of USD1000 to Dominica’s Permanent Representative, Her Excellency Loreen Bannis-Roberts, on behalf of the Saint Lucian American Association of Connecticut (SLAAC).
This cheque represents money raised by the organization through a recent fundraising effort to assist the people of Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Category Five storm brought devastation to the Caribbean island on September 18 of last year.
Ambassador Richardson stated that he was thrilled to offer this small but highly symbolic donation on behalf of SLAAC, as it highlights the strong relationship that exists between the two islands.
In accepting the gift, Ambassador Bannis-Roberts said in turn that she was immensely grateful that the Saint Lucian Community in Connecticut has not forgotten their sister island’s continuing relief efforts.
The presentation took place on Tuesday, March 20, at the office of the Permanent Mission of Saint Lucia to the United Nations, located at 800 Second Avenue in Manhattan.
The Saint Lucia American Association of Connecticut was launched in 2008, with the sole purpose of cultivating cultural unity and awareness. In light of its mission, SLAAC works to build social, charitable, and economic vitality within the Saint Lucian community in Connecticut. Vernette Joshua, from Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, serves as the group’s president.
2 Comments
Keep on dreaming fool,Skerrit time is coming to and end,Skerrit is enriching himself and on the backs of poor dominicans,we in the diaspora are getting tired of his lies and deceit.
Those Dominicans in the DIASPORA, especially those in the US who constantly criticize Dominica, ain’t YOU ALL ashame? Strangers see it fit to assist Dominica in the best and smallest way they can but all YOU haters of Skerrit just keep down grading the country for your personal satisfaction instead of giving a helping hand?
Imagine a woman who called herself “LABOR QUEEN “have so much to say now just because she did not receive “PERSONAL” gains from the government, is now on a campaign giving Skerrit and the government blows. Is this LOVE for country? Just because you did not get what you personally wanted? She is not the only one. There are many more disgruntled selfish people like her. But no matter what THEY try, only the almighty can move this government and Skerrit. Skerrit and this government is there to stay till and till and till….